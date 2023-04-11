A technology issue left a Madison School Board meeting Monday without a live virtual viewing option.
As far back as 2016, the board’s meetings were all livestreamed on the district’s YouTube page. But when COVID-19 hit, it became the only viewing option for many months.
While the meetings have opened back up for public attendance in practice, the legal meeting notice doesn’t make it obvious. The notice for Monday, for example, said the meeting would be livestreamed and specifically stated it was “In person for (Board of Education) members only” at the Doyle Building.
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email that meetings are open to the public to attend and that “the staff member posting the meeting notice used with language with intent to inform MMSD staff it was not a requirement to participate in-person,” and that they could participate virtually.
“For future notices, we are going to adjust this language for clarity to avoid any further confusion,” LeMonds wrote.
He added that the district is “working with YouTube directly to address the livestream issue.”
“It is our hope we will have this resolved by the end of the day (Tuesday),” he wrote. “We will also be putting in place an alternative livestream option that we can quickly switch to if we experience problems with YouTube in the future.”
While some were in attendance, a technology hiccup delayed the start of the meeting by nearly half an hour as staff scrambled to get the livestream to work. When they couldn’t, the district’s legal counsel advised them to move forward with the meeting, tape it and post it online later, according to board member Nicki Vander Meulen.
The exact number of people usually viewing the livestream fluctuates, and many watch a meeting after the full video is posted. Last month’s Operations Work Group meeting, for example, has 256 views. The February meeting has 343.
Tom Kamenick, president of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, wrote in an email Tuesday morning that holding meetings with both virtual and in-person access is the best strategy, as it “ensures the most possible people can attend.” He also criticized the decision to hold the meeting without the livestream, given how it was noticed.
"A governmental body can't give notice that a meeting can be attended from anywhere in the world with an internet connection and then not make sure that's available," Kamenick wrote. "Who knows how many people chose not to attend in person because they thought they'd be able to watch remotely?"
The meeting began shortly before 5:30 p.m. No information was posted on the district’s social media or website about the change in accessibility until later in the evening, though Vander Meulen posted on her Facebook page about the livestream issues and stated it would be available to watch on Tuesday.
A video is now posted to the district’s YouTube page, but there is no picture and only audio of board members and staff discussing the budget on the agenda. Only the administration’s budget presentation appears visually.
One of the subjects on the agenda for Monday was the district’s open records policy, as the district continues to have long delays responding to records requests. It has been sued multiple times over those delays, and its spokesperson is suing the district to prevent the release of an employee complaint against him that would be responsive to a recent request.
A recording of that portion of the meeting is not yet online through the district’s channels, though Vander Meulen posted it via Facebook Live on Monday night.