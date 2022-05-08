In early 2020, the Madison Public Schools Foundation was working on a pilot project to deliver supplies to teachers who needed them.
“I was making some deliveries of supplies on March 13 of 2020,” recalled Laurie Stensland, who was helping the organization in a freelance role.
Now, more than two years since the pandemic began to close schools here, she is a full-time employee at the foundation and managing a project that offers funds for supplies to all 52 of the district’s schools and three special programs.
The Teacher Support Network, as it’s now officially known, is run through a partnership with Madison’s EZ Office Products. That partnership was a key to making a system that worked efficiently, Stensland said, recalling a meeting with EZ Office Products vice president Gary Molz.
“We were thinking about, could we actually rent a space, and the idea was that perhaps teachers would come in and shop,” Stensland said. “And he was like, ‘Why would you do that? I can do all this for you, I’ve got an online store, we can create a portal for schools to shop and we’ll just deliver directly to the school.’”
As they revisited the program during the pandemic to launch in full last fall, Molz created an account for each of the schools through the shop, allowing them to log on and “shop until they run out of money” from a preloaded budget for each school. Those budgets range from $830 to $5,000, Stensland said, depending on the size of the school and percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch.
“What we really want to do, and this is a hallmark of our program, is let schools decide what they need,” Stensland said. “Every school is its own community. I don’t know what Midvale needs versus what Franklin needs. They should decide, and how those decisions are made within a school, we are going to let the school community decide.”
Anana Elementary School social worker Sarah Hall said her school is “very lucky” with plenty of supply donations already through their Adopt-a-School partners, leaving her wondering how she would use this program. She’s found, however, that you “can get kind of creative” with how to enhance school for students and staff after she solicited ideas from her colleagues,
“I heard back from a lot of teachers like, ‘We don't have colored copy paper anymore,’ we don't have some random things that you don't even really think about that just enrich lives a little bit,” Hall said.
It allows the school to get exactly what it needs, she said, which isn’t always the case even with the most thoughtful donations.
“If I get 400 folders, but what I needed was notebooks, then I still don’t have what I need, as generous as the offer of 400 folders was,” she said. “It’s meeting the need in a different way than we were able to before.”
The quickness of the delivery also surprised her, she said, when she placed her first order a couple months ago.
“I didn’t realize that it was going to arrive on my doorstep immediately, like it was 24 hours later,” she said. “I sent the foundation an email because the man who brought the delivery also brought me a Snickers; it’s the best customer service experience I’ve ever had as a social worker.”
Toki Middle School principal Kyle Walsh said a program like the Teacher Support Network was needed “now more than ever.”
“Knowing the demands that are on our teachers this year, and they have less time to do what feels like a lot more, the slightest bit of help from the outside — even the few thousand dollars that we’ve been lucky to get — just means so much,” Walsh said. “It’s the little things, right?”
Stensland said the long-term dream would be to create a fund for every individual teacher in the district so they can quickly access whatever they need.
“We’re just not big enough for every teacher to have a budget,” Stensland said. “Someday, that’s the goal.”