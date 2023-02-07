Out-of-school suspensions were on the rise among Madison Metropolitan School District middle and high school students in the first semester of this school year.
According to data shared with the School Board last week and discussed Monday night, there were 785 suspensions for 445 MMSD students in grades 6-8 in the first semester, well above the 567 suspensions and 354 students in the first semester of 2021-22.
Among high school students, there were 614 suspensions for 372 students, up from 447 and 315 a year ago.
The increase is especially notable for Black students, with schools continuing to disproportionately suspend them. Among middle school suspensions, 242 of the 445 suspended students were Black, while at the high school level 217 of the 372 suspended students were Black.
That means 22% of Black middle school students were suspended in the first semester this year compared to 9% of middle schoolers overall. At the high school level, 15% of Black students were suspended compared to 5% of high school students overall.
“The disparities have been consistent and persistent since the days of the code of conduct and through the (Behavior Education Plan),” Leia Esser, MMSD's director of student services operations and accountability, told the board Monday.
District and School Board leaders have long decried disparities in discipline for Black students and students with disabilities, with reducing them one of the three goals of the controversial Behavior Education Plan.
“One of the things I think our community gets really frustrated with is hearing folks talk about equity but not seeing the result of that talk be equitable,” School Board President Ali Muldrow said. “We’re going to have to have our language, our actions and our outcomes come into better alignment and I think the BEP is a place where we need to focus in.”
Muldrow said she is against suspension in general and asked administrators for “a greater depth of data” on how a student does academically and behaviorally after a suspension.
“If we’re not benefitting from suspension, what are we using it for?” Muldrow said.
The BEP, which outlines “levels” of different behaviors and the appropriate disciplinary responses to those levels, is approaching a decade since its 2014 creation, with much of the time spent on it in the years since focused on the difficult implementation despite support for its intentions. School staff have expressed uncertainty about how to handle certain behavioral situations when they arise under the BEP’s requirements.
Last summer, School Board members had big-picture questions for the administration as they considered making some small changes. At the time, administrators said the district was planning for a larger discussion on the BEP throughout this school year, with changes in 2023.
Monday, Esser said administration officials are focused on a few specific changes again this year they see as immediately important, while also creating a team to update implementation guidance. The changes under consideration include:
• Reconsider approach to physical force against staff
• Adjust the level for “leaving the school building without permission” for elementary school students
• Reconsider expulsion for drug-related behaviors for grades 6-12
• Address approach to excessive physical aggression (three-plus fights) for grades 6-12
Next year, Esser said, there will be a conversation about more significant changes. Esser said the district is in the process of hiring a coordinator of progressive discipline, which will help administrators move forward with planning.
“When that person comes on board, we will be putting together a team and committee to look at more substantive, overall policy changes,” Esser said.
She also suggested that reducing suspensions and disparities will follow if a plan is well-implemented with data, staff training, team structures and clear priorities.
Board member Nichelle Nichols said a lack of time for staff training the BEP requires means the implementation plan is "flawed."
What Esser outlined Monday "is exactly what we’ve been doing,” Nichols said. “We’re going to train our way, we’ll foundational practice our way — we’ve been doing this for years trying to get all of the adults and our students to get it, what progressive discipline is, what it looks like, sounds like. We’ve been doing this since we basically moved to the Behavior Education Plan.”
Turnover and staff shortages were also a concern among board members, with board member Christina Gomez Schmidt noting that half of the district’s middle school principals are new to their school this year.
“If we keep going and doing this over a series of years but half the people are different in a building or a leader of a building or something like that, it’s almost like you’re having to start over to make sure everybody’s on board or in the same place,” she said.
Muldrow suggested that the board and administration have to be willing to make shifts "in real time" when something isn't working as intended.
“As the BEP has struggled to achieve what it originally set out to achieve, I think it puts us as a board in an awkward position,” she said. “There’s a lot of things that we do as a board because we are hoping to shift the tide in terms of equity and I think that we have to be willing to say, ‘Hey, we made this major investment, we were hoping it would shift the tide in terms of equity, it has not.’”