When visitors stroll through the "Suspended Landscapes" exhibit at the Chazen Museum of Art, artist Amanda McCavour hopes they’ll feel transported into a magical daydream.
Suspended throughout three stories, the installation offers a floor-to-ceiling view of 60 translucent fabric panels. Each depicts McCavour’s embroidered drawings of Wisconsin flora on a large scale.
The exhibit — located in the museum's Paige Court and on display until Sept. 11 — is an ode to the state’s plant life and prairie restoration movement.
“It’s about looking back at how we can bring the land back to what it was, but also look forward and be hopeful for the future,” said McCavour, who lives in Toronto. “I chose prairie plants native to Wisconsin as a way to bring importance to the plants and to also talk about how special Madison is as a place.”
When Chazen editor Kirstin Pires first saw the long drapes swinging from the rafters, she got goosebumps. She particularly loves how the fabric appears weightless, slowly flowing and dancing throughout the room.
“If you stand here and just let your eyes wander, you'll see them start to have this little flurry of movement,” she said as she observed the exhibit. “I love how they just wander and move as if they're actually in a field.”
With sunshine peeking through the ceiling’s skylights, the installation feels meditative and peaceful with a slightly foggy effect, McCavour said. The exhibit can be viewed from all three levels, and some people even lie on the floor directly below the cloth to get a different perspective.
“I want people to have a feeling when they enter this space of calm,” she said. “There's something about being with the work that makes me feel really in the moment. It’s like another world.”
Behind the scenes
In 2018, Chazen Museum director Amy Gilman commissioned McCavour to create the installment for the museum’s 50th anniversary in 2020.
During one of her trips to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, McCavour found inspiration for "Suspended Landscapes" in the Wisconsin State Herbarium. The Department of Botany’s scientific collection holds over 1 million pressed and dried plant specimens, many of which were originally gathered in Wisconsin.
Noticing how the plants’ structures appeared similar to the form of textiles, McCavour also gleaned insight from the School of Human Ecology’s textile collection, which houses over 13,000 textile artifacts from around the world.
In creating the pieces, McCavour first sketched drawings based on the herbarium specimens and traced them onto a water-soluble fabric. Using her sewing machine, she then stitched colored threads to fill in the outlines and dissolved the background to make it appear like lace with organic edges.
But because her artwork is typically only a few inches tall, she had to get innovative in enlarging the embroidered pieces. To increase their size by several feet, she scanned high quality images of the threaded plants and fused them onto a sheer chiffon.
The finished result took three years to complete and is the largest installation McCavour has worked on to date. Over a week span, the drapes were finally hung with two “giant, dinosaur-like lifts,” Pires said.
“I've been looking at this for years, but somehow when the piece was up and in the space, layered and moving, I was still surprised by it,” McCavour said. “The space totally affects the work and can transform it.”
While the pandemic delayed the opening for two years, it also allowed her time to include additional works within the exhibit. That includes a room filled with the initial watercolor sketches and plant specimens, as well as hundreds of the smaller original thread drawings.
Mounted with specimen pins onto a wall in the Chazen’s Mayer Gallery, the pieces cast shadows behind them and flutter in the drafty space. Pires said this makes them look both realistic and scientific while also appearing abstract.
While some artwork can feel alienating, Pires appreciates how McCavour’s installation is especially accessible to all people, including those who aren’t art buffs. It doesn’t take much mental gymnastics to understand the exhibit, she said, because “everyone has seen plants and wears fabrics and textiles on their body.”
“But you can also have your own experience with it,” Pires added. “It’s a gateway experience that will keep you coming back. It can take you on an adventure.”