A survey that will help guide safety and student wellness work in the Madison Metropolitan School District is open for staff, parents and students until 11:59 p.m. Monday.
The Madison School Board’s Safety and Student Wellness Ad Hoc Committee met Thursday for the 16th time to discuss progress on the subject. The group was formed in the spring in response to a series of safety concerns last school year.
So far, the three-question survey has received about 6,500 responses, committee co-chair and Memorial High School senior Lavenia Vulpal said. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds called it a “very, very good response” level.
“Please encourage people you know to get online and fill it out,” Vulpal told committee members. “We are still looking for ways to reach students, staff and parents.”
The board created the committee in March following a few highly publicized incidents in fall 2021 at district high schools, including fights at East and a student with a handgun at La Follette. It followed another safety and security ad hoc committee that met in late 2020 following the board’s unanimous decision to remove School Resource Officers.
That committee made 16 recommendations to the board in early 2021.
This group, however, has included more student voices, including former MMSD student Gordon Allen and now Vulpal as co-chairs.
“We wanted to make sure also that the adult voice was not overpowering the conversations, which we tend to do, myself included,” former School Board member Ananda Mirilli, who co-chaired the group for its early months, said in March.
The group has operated with three guiding questions:
• What should be the MMSD vision for student safety & wellness?
• What would you like MMSD to do differently or more?
• What are you committed to doing to support our vision?
Board member Maia Pearson, who took over for Mirilli as the co-chair this summer, said at the time of its creation the group was about “not just physical safety, it’s emotional, it’s mental safety,” stressing the importance of student voices.
“This ad hoc to us isn’t just another ad hoc talking about stuff, talking about safety, talking about wellness,” Pearson said. “This is really action-based and we really wanted to make that a focus.”
Those actions are likely to come after the survey closes. District staff will analyze the results and prepare a final report for early January.
The committee is expected to meet three more times in January before sending potential action items and recommendations back to the School Board, incorporating the work it has already done as well as the survey responses.
As of Thursday, the committee’s draft “action grid” included five categories: communication, physical safety/emergency protocols, student wellness, staff wellness and emotional safety.
Within each category is a series of problem statements, administration feedback and action items. Much of Thursday’s discussion by the committee focused on the best way to format the grid.
“I don’t think most of the things that are listed as problem statements are actually problem statements,” committee member Andre Johnson said. “I see many of those that are listed as action steps.
“I think from a process standpoint, a more linear path is first you need to identify what is the problem that you want to solve, then you need to seek the feedback from the administration, then you need to come up with the action steps that we’re proposing and then prioritize those to forward to the board.”
Barbara Osborn, the retired secretary to the board of education, is working as the secretary for the committee. She said she appreciated the feedback like Johnson’s and would work with committee leadership to reformat the grid to be as useful as possible ahead of the January discussions.
In those conversations, the committee will likely prioritize its proposed action steps and decide what to forward to the School Board.