At Shorewood Hills Elementary School, the shortage of substitute teachers last year meant a nearly 15% drop in its sub fill rate from the mostly pre-pandemic 2019-20.
But at 78.13% — the second highest of any school in the Madison Metropolitan School District last year — the drop brought on by a staffing shortage crisis still left it higher than seven other MMSD schools’ fill rates in a more normal staffing environment in 2019-20. "Fill rates" refers to how many of a school's substitute opportunities were filled.
Hidden behind overall substitute fill rates in the 80 and 90% range, which had been consistent here in the years before the pandemic, were significant disparities by school building.
Over three of the past four school years — not including 2020-21 because it was virtual for most of the year — data show that some schools struggle to fill a role when a staff member is out sick or takes a day off.
Mike Lipp, who has been subbing here for the past seven years after retiring from a 40-year full-time teaching career, is the president of the United Substitutes Organization-Madison Teachers Inc. He said there are many reasons subs choose which schools to sub at, from proximity to personal connections.
The pool of substitutes has also shrunk rapidly since the pandemic, and many of those who remain are specialists — as Lipp explained, they might only substitute for one specific type of class or at one specific school, meaning the pool is limited generally.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds cited the substitute shortage and wider teaching shortage, exacerbated by the pandemic, as a major cause of the challenging sub fill rates.
“Schools and school districts are competing for substitute teachers from a pool of candidates much smaller than ever before,” LeMonds wrote in an email. “With such a high demand for substitute teachers, we are in a time and place where substitutes are able to pick and choose what school and what district they want to work in.”
Lipp himself worked about 80 days each school year in his pre-pandemic subbing years, but didn’t sub in-person from March 13, 2020, until fall 2021. This year, he estimated he worked 30 days.
Subs sign up for the schools they are willing to work at and what days they’re available via an online portal. They’re then sent the available assignments on any given day and can choose what to accept, Lipp explained.
In 2018-19, both Hawthorne and Olson elementary schools fell just short of filling 75% of their substitute needs, while Whitehorse and O’Keeffe middle schools were below 70%. Franklin, Van Hise, Huegel, Randall and Marquette elementaries, meanwhile, each filled over 90% of their substitute needs that year.
Unsurprisingly, those schools were among the better-off last year as the pandemic disrupted operations significantly, as MMSD sent central office officials to help cover classrooms and other duties at school sites.
While Hawthorne dropped to a 35.29% fill rate last school year — seven other schools were even lower — all of the five that had 90% or higher rates in 2018-19 remained above a 66% fill rate. Franklin led the way, maintaining an 84.18% fill rate for the 2021-22 school year, a level many MMSD schools would have loved to reach in a pre-pandemic, normal staffing year.
There’s no clear pattern to which schools have the lower rates, though enrollment demographics like the percentage of students eligible for free or reduced-price lunch show a loose correlation. But it’s far from universal, with a lot of variance in the middle.
Huegel, Midvale, Nuestro Mundo and Thoreau all had about 42% of their students eligible for FRL in the 2021-22 school year, for example. Their fill rates were 71.6%, 51.28%, 67.62% and 60.81%.
But often, those with the highest proportion of students eligible for FRL have lower rates. None of the schools with the five highest FRL rates cracked 50% for a fill rate in 2021-22, though Lindbergh Elementary School and Black Hawk Middle School were close at 49.84% and 48.56%, respectively.
LeMonds wrote that the district has “not seen enough definitive data to support” the idea that the proportion of economically disadvantaged students is related to the fill rate at a given school in a given year.
There are exceptions, too — Toki Middle School, with 40% of its students eligible for FRL, had the second-lowest fill rate in the district last year at 22.72%.
The consequences can be serious for employees and students, MTI president Michael Jones told the Cap Times in March.
“This daily stress of finding subs and meeting the needs of the children produces an enormous toll (both physically and emotionally) on the staff remaining at these schools,” Jones wrote. “That amount of stress is unsustainable and thus they leave MMSD (or education altogether), creating more unfilled positions at their school.”
Schools, especially when subs are in short supply, also sometimes treat their subs differently, Jones said.
“Subs have reported to us that they'll be reassigned once they get to the building that day and felt like the administrator pulled a ‘bait and switch’ on them,” Jones wrote. “Also, when the daily sub rate is 50-60%, a disproportionate amount of those unfilled positions fall on schools with reputations for being ‘tough.’ This is a coded way of saying higher rates of students of color or from families of lower-income.”
Lipp suggested the loss of some benefits for substitutes following Act 10 has contributed to the slow decline in available people to do the jobs needed. He added that one solution for the district would be to offer better training for its substitute pool, especially on technology, as well as increasing pay.
LeMonds wrote that the district "continues to innovate and expand its teacher recruitment efforts through high impact recruitment strategies" with a goal of increasing the available pool for subs.
How we got the information: The Cap Times received sub fill rate data from the district last week from an open records request made in mid-April. We requested data for 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2021-22, but the district sent only the final three of those.
“The district does not have access to the records for the 16-17 or 17-18 school years in any of our current software systems,” a records official wrote.