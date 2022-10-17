At 12:01 a.m. — the exact time Aberdeen Apartments opened for leases Oct. 6 — property manager Kelly Whitkins saw 162 applications flood in.
The level of interest was something Whitkins has never seen before in the 18 years she’s worked at the building, which is predominantly leased by students and located near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.
“We probably rented in about two seconds,” she recalled. “I was up to watch my screen populate, which freaked me out.” By 12:14 a.m., the apartment building garnered over 200 applications for just 29 available units.
Downtown rental units — especially those located within walking distance to campus — have always been sought after. But leasing companies are experiencing unmatched demand this year from students, according to Whitkins.
“We knew things were going to go much faster because last year we rented in two and a half days, which honestly blew our minds,” she said. “But this year, the amount of interest was really overwhelming.”
With UW-Madison bringing in its largest freshman class and overall student population in history, students are scrambling to secure next school year’s housing just over a month into the current academic year. Increased prices on apartments are also adding heightened urgency to the situation as more affordable units fly off the market, said UW-Madison sophomore Ellie Culver.
Knowing that most leases for near-campus apartments open in the fall, she began looking for a place to live with her three friends early on and snagged one of the units at Aberdeen.
“One way to describe (the search) was very anxious because it seemed like every class I went to people were talking about housing,” she said. “There's a lot of nerves around it, and I feel like the process of housing shouldn't be that nerve-racking.”
In one instance, students even camped out the day before lease applications opened up through J. Michael Real Estate. The property management company’s Langdon Street apartments filled up the same day those applications opened, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. Its apartments in the Vilas and Camp Randall neighborhoods are also sold out, according to its website.
The 79-unit high-rise X01 — located near the UW-Madison School of Business — also rented out “very quickly” at an “unprecedented” rate, one staff member told the Cap Times. Its sister property Grand Central, which has 155 units located next door, is additionally sold out for the 2023-24 school year.
Property manager Terry Bauer also said the nonprofit Pres House apartments filled up in one day. That location, which offers rent scholarships, is next to the humanities building.
UW-Madison junior Julio Lima-Sanchez hopes he’ll have better luck searching for a house to live in, rather than a unit in a large complex. He’s currently in the process of looking for a house to rent near campus with a few friends.
The UW-Madison junior was late to the rental game for this school year. He now lives about a 30-minute walk from campus after signing his lease in April.
“At that point of the year, there was absolutely nothing near campus left,” he said. “The thing that was really a problem was availability.”
UW-Madison sophomore Lena Jung faced a similar issue. After deciding to transfer to UW-Madison, she found out about her acceptance in June, leaving her with few options near campus for this school year.
“It’s definitely stressful just because I'm hearing everyone's already applying already or got their places for next year,” she said. “It’s a lot of pressure to try and get a lease started, especially since we did just move in and start the school year.”
Whitkins expects the crunch to only continue as the city and university continues to grow. She suspects last year’s quick rental process might have caught students off guard, leading to an even bigger urgency this year.
“Many of them didn't get their first choice of what they had been looking for because (rentals) were suddenly gone, and I think that might have been part of what led to people to make their choice sooner this year,” she said. “I think anybody that found themselves in that situation last year was probably far more on top of their game this school year, and that just creates momentum.”