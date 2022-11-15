In April 2019, the Madison School Board adopted a resolution to have the district use 100% renewable energy by 2040.
The three-and-a-half years since have seen enormous challenges for the education world amid the onset of the pandemic less than a year after the nonbinding resolution. On Monday, the board discussed options to meet that original goal or move it back by a decade given the complexity of the work involved and likely high initial costs.
Students during public comment asked the board to stick to its plan. Memorial High School junior and MMSD Student Senate member Christine Negovani said delaying the plan would not align with the district’s own strategic framework goal of having high expectations for all.
“Because you’d fail to hold yourself to high expectations, let alone base expectations — the expectation that you set when you made the MMSD Sustainability Resolution a mere three years ago,” Negovani said.
The original resolution called for the district to be at 50% renewable energy by 2030, 75% by 2035 and finally 100% by 2040. Students, parents, community members and the group 100% Renew Madison pushed for the resolution in the months leading up to its adoption.
Organizers of the campaign said at the time that MMSD was the largest school district in the country to have made such a pledge. Board member Christina Gomez Schmidt said the presentation and Comprehensive Energy Plan report shared with the district on Oct. 20 are important steps in considering what the district can do given all of the factors involved.
“I agree on the urgency of this work and the commitment of the previous board to do this, but I just want to say it was done as an idea,” she said. “This is the feasibility and the better understanding of the investment that it’s going to take for us to realize that goal that was set back in 2019.”
The plan outlined four potential options, called Scenario 1, Scenario 2, Scenario 3A and Scenario 3B. Scenarios 1 and 2 would achieve the renewable energy goal by 2040 with different timelines and costs in the meantime, while 3A and 3B would push back the timeline to 2050, spreading out costs and work. The most aggressive timeline would likely involve temporary school closures to change heating systems.
Memorial High School senior Amy Yao, who is a co-president of the school’s Green Club, said waiting longer not only delays an important goal, but creates emissions that under the original resolution would be eliminated.
“Climate change is not something that simply waits for our timeline,” she said.
Board members asked plenty of questions to clarify the details of the scenarios, but the item was not planned for any action or decision Monday. They offered general support for getting the work done as soon as possible, but acknowledged the difficulties staff and consultants shared.
Board president Ali Muldrow, though, noted that climate change itself can cause disruptions to students’ education.
“We can talk about interrupting kids’ education for changing buildings, but we also shut down schools for multiple days (for the polar vortex),” Muldrow said. “If we’re not factoring in how climate change interrupts schools, if we’re not factoring in what climate change or global warming means for our students long-term, I think that there’s something missing from the conversation.”
She said she wanted to “push back on the idea that we have time. I’m not so sure that we do.”
“If you factor in how not eliminating carbon emissions or sustaining our current level of carbon emissions will have long-term consequences and costs beyond our financial reality, I think that expediting this process is really important to our young people,” she said.
Asked repeatedly whether 2040 was feasible, assistant director of facilities maintenance Svetlin Borisov said staff are "not afraid of hard work" or an ambitious plan, but acknowledged it would require investment from multiple areas within the district. He and others suggested it would also depend on vendors and availability of the materials that would be required.
"I have a can do attitude, so I'm not going to say it's not possible," Borisov said.
Scenario specifics
Staff and consultants explained that meeting the original targets will be both difficult and expensive. Scenario 1, which would achieve the 50% renewable energy by 2030 goal, would require approximately $75.2 million of capital investment each year from 2024-29, with $5.9 million per year for the decade after to reach 100% by 2040.
The reason it’s so expensive is that 73% of the district’s current energy use comes from natural gas to heat buildings. Without a renewable alternative for natural gas, schools will all have to be outfitted for electrical heating.
Dwight Schumm of Design Engineers called it a “capital-intensive, but also disruptive process.”
“In order to do that level of work, you really can’t spread it out over multiple summers when school isn’t in session,” Schumm said. “You’re going to have to disrupt school, probably close some schools, to make that work possible.
“It’s so front-end loaded that you have all your disruption and all your capital that has to happen in the first few years.”
MMSD associate superintendent operations officer Cedric Hodo suggested that the report and its estimates are preliminary, and not a full representation of the changes that would be required to allow the work to take place.
“These are preliminary, but the key here is impact on student outcomes and education,” Hodo said. “We physically may not necessarily know the depth of this disruption in the schools, closing them down, busing transportation, there’s a lot of logistics, teacher movement.”
The district would save about $2 million annually in energy operating costs from 2030 on, according to the report.
Negovani suggested anything but the original commitment would set a bad example for MMSD’s students.
“Is this the example that you want to set for MMSD students?” she asked. “That if something is too hard you simply pursue an easier route, despite the voice of the student body who this would affect and despite the fact that you will save more money in total with Scenario 1?”
Scenario 2 would similarly reach the goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, rather than focusing on renewable energy use. In the report, consultants wrote that greenhouse gas emissions “relates more directly to the cause of climate change and is aligned with the metric used by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).”
That focus would slow down the implementation timeline from Scenario 1, saving on some annual capital costs as well as the pace of work required. From 2024-2035, there would be about $32 million per year invested, which would drop to around $27 million for the remainder of the timeframe.
The district wouldn’t reach its annual $2 million savings until 2040 under this plan.
Scenarios 3A and 3B push back the timeline to 2050, which is also a timeline set by the IPCC. One scenario is focused on a constant rate of annual reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, while the other focuses on a constant rate of capital investment.
Scenario 3A wouldn’t require capital investments until 2033, when the district would have to invest about $40 million through 2042, followed by around $16 million per year for the next three years and $15 million per year through 2049.
In Scenario 3B, the district would invest a consistent $19.2 million per year from 2024-46, rising to $19.5 million per year in 2027-49.
Funding for any of the options would likely require a combination of grants, donations and a referendum.