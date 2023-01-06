A student-planned, family-friendly drag show at East High School set for an evening later this month drew the ire of right-wing Twitter this week.
First highlighted by a Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty lawyer on Tuesday, East principal Mikki Smith’s newsletter mentioning the event was shared Thursday afternoon by Libs of TikTok, an account that has been suspended from Twitter multiple times for violating guidelines and targeted harassment. The account has focused much of its energy on anti-LGBTQ messaging, often focused on schools and educators.
Smith’s message, shared in the January school newsletter, invited community members to a Jan. 19 afterschool event.
“I’m proud to highlight our GSA (Gender and Sexuality Alliance) organization for all of the hard work they do to promote a supportive and inclusive environment,” Smith wrote. “Our GSA has been working hard to plan East’s first annual, (family-friendly) drag show intended to celebrate, affirm, and support EHS students and staff in our LGBTQIA+ as well as our larger school community.”
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Friday the district had no comment at this time on the situation.
The Libs of TikTok tweet had nearly 500,000 views, according to Twitter metrics.
“The principal of @MadisonEastHS is inviting students and their families to attend a ‘family-friendly’ drag show at school,” Libs of TikTok wrote. “They claim the show will celebrate and affirm LGBTQ+ students and staff and praise the work of the ‘Gender and Sexuality Alliance’ club.”
It was followed by a second tweet, which tagged East High School and the district, and shared a screenshot of a blurb allegedly written by a drag queen about Drag Queen Story Hour, a type of event that has happened around the country. Libs of TikTok wrote that, “The purpose of drag for kids is to teach them to live queerly and introduce queer pedagogy.”
Soon after the Libs of TikTok tweets, accounts began responding to unrelated tweets from the Madison Metropolitan School District and East High accounts, repeatedly directing the word “groomers” at both.
In recent months, some conservatives, including the Libs of TikTok account, have targeted drag events. In some cases, events highlighted by the account and others have required extra security to keep those involved safe from armed protesters. In other cases, events were canceled.
Among those who shared the Libs of TikTok message Thursday night were Republican former Gov. Scott Walker.
“Let’s be clear: ‘drag shows’ are strip shows,’ Walker wrote. “They are wrong. They are particularly wrong at school. They are definitely not ‘family-friendly.’”
Last spring, Middleton High School came under fire from Libs of TikTok and its followers after a teacher there performed a drag routine during a staff talent show.
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has hosted an annual drag show for two decades. The event’s website last year explained that, “Drag performers have been involved in LGBTQ+ advocacy since the early days of the LGBTQ+ movement.
“It was drag performers who provided leadership at the famous Compton’s Cafeteria demonstration in 1967 and who threw the first stone (or shoe by some accounts) at the Stonewall Riots in New York City in 1969,” the website states. “Drag culture today has its roots in the drag ball scene, which focused primarily on the building of community between LGBTQ+ identified people of color and empowering and supporting LGBTQ+ youth of color.”
The Madison-area community also holds regular drag events, including drag brunches, dinners and bingo.