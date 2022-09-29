Participation and proficiency on statewide exams rebounded in the Madison Metropolitan School District last year, new state data show.
Despite the improvement, it still leaves nearly two-thirds of the district’s tested students considered not proficient in English and math, with significant gaps by race, as well.
The state Department of Public Instruction released results of the 2021-22 statewide assessments Thursday morning. Proficiency scores in math, English and science all improved from 2020-21 both statewide and in MMSD, though much more significantly locally, where rates cratered in the first full school year of the pandemic.
DPI staff members said during a media briefing on the results Thursday morning that districts can use the data combined with their own local assessments to determine what their students need.
“Our guidance is that you need to accurately understand your local students’ needs and you do that through a comprehensive analysis of all data points available to you,” DPI policy initiatives adviser Laura Adams said. “Once you understand what your local students needs are, then you can begin to create a local plan that meets the needs of your local students.”
Critics of standardized testing question the value of data like that released Thursday, suggesting it highlights a single point in time and not a student's growth. Others also consider the racial disparities the tests often show are a result of racism in developing the tests rather than a true reflection of performance.
Students in grades 3-8 take the Forward Exam, while high school students participate in the ACT or the ACT Aspire.
The results are again more useful for districts and those interested in school performance, given the participation rate increase. Statewide, participation in the English portion of the Forward Exam rose from 86.7% in 2020-21 to 96.7% last year. Locally, it rose from 49.7% back to 93.9%, approaching pre-pandemic participation levels in MMSD.
DPI communications director Abigail Swetz said the participation rate bump is an important piece of the puzzle as the state looks forward on the subject of education. While last year’s low rate makes it difficult to draw conclusions about student achievement, the return to a pre-pandemic participation level means there will be good data to compare to and assess a year from now.
“It does give us a better idea of where our state is at when it comes to student achievement,” Swetz said. “Next year is where I’m really interested in what those (proficiency) numbers might say, and what it might mean for what we’ve been doing and what’s next.”
Results
Proficiency locally still lags the statewide numbers, though it is much closer than it was in 2020-21.
In English, 36.3% of students were considered proficient, just behind 37% of students statewide. A year earlier, the gap was 19.6% in MMSD and 33.7% statewide.
For MMSD, the 2021-22 proficiency level is near the pre-pandemic years, when 36.6% and 34.9% were proficient in 2017-18 and 2018-19, respectively. Statewide, however, that 37% proficiency rate is below the 42.4% and 40.9% that were considered proficient in pre-pandemic years.
When looking at the historic gaps by race, often referred to as opportunity gaps, MMSD’s gap between Black and white students in English has grown since before the pandemic.
In 2018-19, for example, 10% of Black students were proficient on the English portion of the Forward Exam, compared to 57.2% of white students. In 2021-22, it was 7.9% of Black students and 61.7% of white students.
In math, statewide proficiency rose to 39.2% of students tested from 33.6% in 2020-21. In MMSD, the proficiency rate nearly doubled from 17.4% in 2020-21 to 34.3% in 2021-22.
The local gap between Black students and their white peers also grew, with 5.8% of Black students testing as proficient in math in 2021-22 and 58.9% of white students. In 2018-19, those figures were 10.4% and 60.6%, respectively.
DPI's Adams suggested that the state needs to provide more financial resources for schools to continue to help students recover from the pandemic.
“This is an unprecedented interruption to student learning,” Adams said. “There is no roadmap. We’re not sure what it looks like to recover.”