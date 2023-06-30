The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan, dealing a blow to nearly 700,000 Wisconsin borrowers who were poised to have some or all of their student debt canceled.
In a 6-3 decision, the court ruled Biden’s $400 billion loan forgiveness plan overstepped his authority as president. Hours after the ruling, the president announced he will try to enact a different student debt relief program under the 1965 Higher Education Act, calling the new path "legally sound."
His initial program was aimed at narrowing the racial wealth gap. It would have canceled $10,000 in student debt for those who earn less than $125,000 a year, or households earning less than $250,000 a year. Low-income students with Pell Grants would have an additional $10,000 erased.
The U.S. Department of Education estimated last fall over 685,000 Wisconsin borrowers would be eligible for relief. Nearly 230,000 of them could have also cleared their entire student debt, according to a June 2022 analysis from the financial education platform Student Loan Hero.
All borrowers will now need to resume repaying their loans beginning in October, with interest accruing again in September. Those payments have been on pause since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There's going to be a lot of people who were waiting and hoping for that cancellation, and it's not going to happen,” said Nicholas Hillman, a professor who leads UW-Madison’s Student Success Through Applied Research (SSTAR) lab, which studies student debt in Wisconsin.
People will struggle to make their repayments, he said, “just like they did three years ago before the repayment pause started, and before the cancellation plan was even pitched.”
Approximately 715,800 Wisconsin residents — nearly a quarter of the state’s labor force — owe a combined $23.1 billion in federal education loans, according to 2020 data from the SSTAR Lab. Their average loan balance is $32,230.
The range of those whom the court’s ruling affects varies, Hillman said. Many of them are people who have been in school for years, such as those pursuing more expensive postgraduate degrees, and likely have higher economic return through their careers.
On the opposite side of the spectrum, he said, there are many borrowers who dropped out of school after taking out loans and are struggling to even find a job. They’re also more likely to have low household incomes or identify as people of color.
“These are folks who might not even know they have a loan, but they took out a relatively small loan, and are struggling because they don't get a return on (their education) at all,” Hillman said.
The majority of people who default on their loans are unemployed and didn’t finish their college credential. In Wisconsin, 15% of borrowers who fail to make their loan payments live in communities of color, according to the nonprofit Urban Institute. Nationally, 11% of people in communities of color default on their loans.
The median student loan payment in Dane County is $171 a month, the Urban Institute found, compared with $152 in the state and $164 nationally.
“If you’re in a position to prepare financially, then now’s the time,” Hillman said. “Everybody’s on the line. (To call it) a nightmare is probably an understatement.”
He advises borrowers to contact their student loan servicer before repayments begin to ensure they make payments on time or to find a repayment plan better suited for them.
Borrowers can find their student loan servicer at studentaid.gov.