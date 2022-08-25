Hundreds of thousands of people in Wisconsin will have some of their student debt erased under a federal loan forgiveness plan announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden.
Biden said he is canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for those who earn less than $125,000 per year, or households that earn less than $250,000. Low-income students with Pell Grants will have an additional $10,000 erased. The pause on federal student loan payments, which has been in place since 2020, will also be extended through the end of the year.
Across the nation, the initiative could provide economic relief for as many as 43 million people. In Wisconsin, nearly 230,000 people in the state could have their entire student debt eliminated, according to a June analysis from financial education platform Student Loan Hero. The organization found about a third of Wisconsin borrowers owe $10,000 or less in student loans.
According to data from University of Wisconsin-Madison’s SSTAR Lab (Student Success Through Applied Research), approximately 715,800 Wisconsin residents owe a combined $23.1 billion in federal education loans. Their average loan balance is $32,230, meaning many will still have outstanding debt even after the executive order takes place.
Still, Jacob Channel, a senior economist at Student Loan Hero said the decision will make “a significant impact for the majority of borrowers.”
“In a nutshell,” he said, “what we can say is that a heck of a lot of people in Wisconsin seem like they're poised to get some pretty significant relief following (this) announcement.”
‘A big restart’
For tax associate Kai Brito, the $20,000 in forgiveness would completely wipe out the debt he owes for the bachelor’s degree he earned at UW-Madison in 2017. Even with a Pell Grant and other scholarships, Brito took out about $22,000 in loans to pay for college. After paying some of the outstanding balance during the student loan moratorium, Brito has $13,000 remaining in debt.
At one point, he was working full-time alongside two part-time jobs in order to cover his loans and other expenses. When a recent car accident left his vehicle totaled, he considered taking up extra jobs again in order to buy a new car, on top of contributing to his student loan payments.
“That’s $13,000 gone,” he said following the announcement, adding that he’ll finally have some more financial freedom. “This is a big restart for me and for a lot of people who have significant need. It makes me feel like life is possible again because I was feeling really down about it.”
“It does suck that there are people that have already paid their loans off,” Brito said. “But don't you want a better future for everyone? Overall, I think the benefits outweigh the costs.”
Criticism, support across political spectrum
While Biden’s decision has received pushback from some progressives who say $10,000 in forgiveness is not enough, others laud the move as a positive first step in addressing the nation’s debt crisis.
“We'll have to keep fighting until all education is debt-free but this is a fantastic start of what America should be doing to unlock the potential of the next generation,” said Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, in a tweet. “Education may be expensive but the only thing more expensive is ignorance.”
Student Loan Hero’s Channel said the plan additionally fails to address the root of the issue: the increasingly high cost of higher education. “It’s kind of like putting a Band-Aid over a gaping wound,” he added.
Some Republicans also argue the initiative could drive up inflation and is unfair to those who have already paid off their loans. In a tweet, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson called the decision “grossly unfair to families who didn’t send their kids to college or managed to pay off their student debt.”
According to estimates released Tuesday from the University of Pennsylvania, Biden's initiative could cost between $300 billion to $980 billion over a decade.
Legal challenges on whether Biden has the authority to implement such a measure are also almost certain to ensue, Channel said. That could delay Biden’s action, leaving borrowers in limbo.
Alesha Guenther — a third-year law student at Marquette University who has worked for Republican campaigns — will be eligible to automatically receive the $10,000 in forgiveness. A first-generation college student, Guenther said she does not support Biden's loan forgiveness program.
She said she works a job during law school to ensure she doesn’t accrue more debt. “I definitely work hard to pay for a good chunk of my loans out of pocket every semester,” she added, saying Biden’s plan seems like a “handout to the wealthy.”
The White House, however, estimates that nearly 90 percent of relief will go to those earning less than $75,000, and about 20 million borrowers could have their debt cleared entirely. About 60% of the nation’s borrowers are also on Pell Grants, which are limited to undergraduates with exceptional financial need. That means over half of borrowers will receive $20,000 in relief.
Still, Guenther said, “I don't think that Joe Biden should force the taxpayers to pay for my choice to go to law school and pay for my tuition. I incurred that obligation.”
Regardless of the criticism, Channel thinks “everyone has to acknowledge that this is — to use the president's own words once upon a time — a big f-ing deal.”
The cancellation applies to federal student loans used toward undergraduate and graduate school, as well as Parent Plus loans. Current college students are eligible if their loans were granted before July 1.
Nearly 8 million people could receive the debt forgiveness automatically because the Department of Education already has their income information. But most people will need to apply for the relief and prove their income meets the qualifications. Those applications will be available before the end of the year, officials said.