Librarian Shannon Furman loves stories (of course), and she loves to get kids outside.
With “Jayden’s Impossible Garden,” a new Storywalk arrayed outside Lake View Elementary School on Madison’s north side, she can do both.
The concept is fairly simple. Twenty posts circle the school’s front yard at the corner of Sherman Avenue and Tennyson Lane.
Each post presents a page or two of the book and a question prompt for readers to consider as they walk to the next page.
Furman first saw a Storywalk last summer in Rhinelander and wanted to bring the idea to her school. Unbeknownst to her, another staff member brought the same idea to the school’s principal.
With that support and grant funding to cover the costs, the pieces were in place near the end of May.
The installation date left little time in the school year for students to enjoy it, but Furman hopes the Storywalk can benefit the entire community.
Walk and read
One such opportunity came in mid-July, when students in a Madison School and Community Recreation program walked post-to-post to read about Jayden and the garden he created in the backyard of an apartment complex in a big city.
Before the Walk began, Furman explained the concept as the children stood around a post featuring the book’s cover and an outline of the how to engage with the walk in English, Spanish and Hmong.
“Enjoy nature while you’re reading the story,” Furman told the students. “It’s not a race around. You want to actually read the story.”
“Can there be nature in a city?” read one prompt. A group of three boys pointed out the trees and grass surrounding them as they walked to the next set of pages.
That group chose to take turns, giving each one pair of pages to read before another took over at the next post. Behind them, the next group of kids ran from station to station and decided to read each page in unison.
Both of those groups were doing it right. The Storywalk is meant to be enjoyed however you want, as long as you respect others doing the same.
A different feel
The school covered the $5,000-plus cost of the Storywalk with funding from the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, Healthy Kids Collaborative, UW Healthy Classrooms Foundation and Tri 4 Schools.
Furman and Rachel Deterding, the school’s Community Resource Coordinator, see a multitude of benefits from the new feature. Deterding described how one student who’d had some attendance issues during the year was “super excited to bring her family to school” this summer.
“That’s kind of powerful to think that might be that little hook to draw people into school, to maintain that connection even during the summer.”
Storywalk could also provide connection to literacy for kids who are kinesthetic learners.
“It’s different than if you’re just reading a story and they’re more passive,” Furman said. “They’re taking it in, they might be asking questions, answering questions ... but it does have a little bit of a different feel.
“They actually have to move their feet, not to zone out, think about whatever they want.”
Diverse stories
As one of MMSD’s four Community Schools, Deterding said it’s especially important to Lake View to be a “hub of resources” for the surrounding neighborhood.
The story posts are “here in the evenings and on the weekends, and really anytime that families want to come and use it,” she said. “Or even just people from the neighborhood who want to take a nice little stroll and enjoy a story.”
Soon, there’ll be a different story to read.
One of the benefits of the Storywalk is that the posts themselves are permanent, while pieces inside the display cases can change. Furman hopes that in the fall, she can organize a student group to help her select books. Eventually students or families could even create their own books or artwork to put into the cases, which opens up an opportunity to honor the school’s diversity, Deterding said.
“I see this as a tool to be able to uplift that culture and language (of our students) and to be able to share it with our greater community,” she said. “We’re pretty representative of the population on the north side.”