Patty Cisneros Prevo is a two-time gold medal winner and three-time Paralympian.
By the end of this month, the Stoughton resident will add “published children’s book author” to her list of accomplishments. "Tenacious," an illustrated book featuring the biographies of 15 disabled athletes, will be released on June 27.
A car accident at age 18 left her with a spinal cord injury that made it necessary to use a wheelchair. From there, she picked up wheelchair basketball and found great success. As she transitioned to working in education and had her own children, she noticed a “really large gap in children’s characters around disabled characters” and characters of color.
“A bit naïve, I was like, 'You know what, I'm going to write this book,' and I kind of threw myself into the writing world,” she said. “I joined writing groups and went to writing critiques and went to writing conferences.
“I knew I wanted to write picture books, because that was just the space that I was in.”
From there, she wanted to learn more and “be the best,” similar to her motivation in sports. She won the New Voices Award honor through Lee & Low Books, a publishing company, in 2018. That helped her get a contract, and five years later, her book about other Paralympic athletes is ready for release.
The Cap Times spoke with Cisneros Prevo about the journey to getting her book published and her hopes for its readers.
What is it like to go through that journey and those rejections and now be at this point where you're going to have the book out this month?
When I was with Lee & Low it was also during the pandemic and Lee & Low is a smaller publisher so they were going through some changes on their editorial team, COVID happened, all these books got delayed. My editor ended up leaving who is quite popular.
All of these things happened and it just felt like this is never going to get published. So now having a copy in my hand, knowing that the publication date is coming, it's incredible. It is such an amazing feeling. It's like winning my third gold medal, it's that euphoric feeling.
What do you hope readers and children and families will take away from reading this story?
The reason I wrote this book was because I felt like of all the people that I met throughout my life, those with disabilities just had such a powerful, influential impact on me and it was a shame that people didn't know these extraordinary people that I had met. With that, I just want to help change the narrative around disabled people.
One, I want to break down these stereotypes that they're helpless or they're needy or to pity them. Then, two, also start dismantling ableism. These individuals aren't superheroes, they're just extraordinary people who are very driven, very tenacious, very goal driven and they also have disabilities. Trying to have people understand that disability is an identity, it's a culture, it's not this negative thing that we often shy away from talking about, especially with our younger generations, our kids.
I'm a Gen Xer, and I feel like disability still has this negative connotation and I'm hoping to change that by showcasing disabled individuals who are extraordinary people, and they're living ordinary lives just like you and me. I mean, not me, I guess because I'm disabled, but like you and other non-disabled people.
There's a lot that I hope people get and I also provide a lot of background matter in "Tenacious." There's a glossary of words, there's some preferred language. I think there's a lot of ableist language that's perpetuated in our society and so I provide some suggested changes to some of the language that can be harmful to our community.
And I also highlight a timeline of the Paralympics, which I think is important. I think people need to understand that Paralympics means parallel to the Olympics so it should be on a level playing field with the Olympics. It should be known and shared and advertised just like the Olympics.
There's so much that I want readers to get, so if they get any of the things that I mentioned, then it's a win.
Do you have anything else to add about 'Tenacious' or about the process of becoming a published children's author?
I'd like to talk about the athletes. When I selected these 15 athletes, I could have selected hundreds of people that I've met throughout my time as an elite athlete, as a Paralympian or just being in the same community. I hope that others will share these stories that have not been shared because I only took 15 of hundreds of people and there are so many more stories out there that I think would enrich the lives of children knowing them.
I have this idea to write "Tenacious: 2.0," the next generation. I'd love to highlight disabled youth and the things that they're doing in their lives just so that young readers can resonate (with), and maybe relate to these individuals. There's so many more stories to be told and I'm so excited that the 15 that I chose, they're all super close friends, they all trusted me with their stories, and I'm just excited for people to get to know them.