A few years go, Kadjata Bah’s younger sister, in third grade at the time, wanted to join Simpson Street Free Press.
“I thought the idea of a child working at a newspaper was kind of ridiculous,” said Bah, now a Madison East High School senior.
But then her sister, Mariama, brought home a copy of the first edition that included an article she had written.
“Being able to witness the work of all the students that were there at the time, I got really excited about the possibility of being a published writer and then also getting the opportunity to improve on some of my writing skills,” Bah recalled.
Seven years later, Bah had improved her writing and journalism skills enough to receive the Wisconsin Journalism Education Association’s “2023 Wisconsin Journalist of the Year” recognition and is now competing for the title of National High School Journalist of the Year through the national Journalism Education Association.
Bah recently spoke with the Cap Times about the award and her budding journalism career, as she hopes to pursue English, journalism or “something in that realm” at a to-be-determined college next year.
How did it feel to get the recognition as the Wisconsin youth journalist of the year?
I've been doing this work for a really long time and it's just become another part of my life at this point. To receive this recognition for something that's so familiar now to me, it feels really good that the work that I do, while it is work, doesn't really feel like a task and to also be celebrated for it is great.
Do you remember what kinds of stories you wanted to work on when you first started?
I was really, really, really into writing about Black history at the time, because that was something that I thought wasn't really being covered at school. So I took a lot of my time studying and reading about Black history and that was what I was really passionate about writing about, because I wanted people to also hear the stories that I read about, stories that I thought didn't get as much attention or receive as much recognition as they needed to.
What are some of the biggest lessons you've learned as a journalist at Simpson Street?
Really emphasizing the importance of community in journalistic work, really knowing the people that you're working with, knowing the community that you're reporting on and reporting in has been so important. Being able to work at an office as diverse as Simpson Street is has given me access to so many different perspectives and I learn something new from my peers every day that I'm there, every time I read a new article. Even people as young as 8 years old have something valuable to contribute to the writing and to the stories that we tell.
Also I've just gained a much stronger understanding of Madison. I wasn't all that familiar with what was happening with the city, obviously, as an 11 year old. But being in Simpson Street, I've been exposed to so many more of the problems and the issues that are impacting the people in our city and impacting us personally as students, as people of color. Being able to get a more comprehensive understanding of those topics like the achievement gap, like science of reading, like PFAS in the wells and topics like those that often go over people's heads has just been such a wonderful (experience). Simpson Street has really become a resource for me on on those topics and the importance that they hold and what we can do as Madisonians.
I would also say, a big part of my job now at Simpson Street is doing what the people that welcomed me in did for me when I was first starting out. One thing that I always go back to is the teen editors and how big of an impact they made on my life and my aspirations now as a journalist that I didn't have when I first started. They were students and writers and people and I learned a lot from them through working with them and also in a way being peers at such a young age. So now being able to do that for younger students as a teen editor, being able to see the growth that students make in their reading and writing is something that I hope that I can impart on other students as well.
Is there a single story that you've done that stands out to you as especially important?
I don't think I can pick one specific one, but I do think that any story that I get to do where I am out in the community, out in Madison talking to people, seeing what they do, hearing what they do, being able to talk to them and listen to their experiences and the weight that they hold in Madison that people often might not see are stories that I always, always, always love doing. I just love hearing people's stories and then being able to share those stories with the people in the community.
Do you have anything else to add?
I love using any platform that I have to talk about what things that Simpson Street does for the community and just bringing opportunities for young people to continue being learners and continue being creators and writers outside of school. That was something that I really took advantage of in being able to learn what I wanted to learn when I was first starting out... the work that Simpson Street does, it works.
I am just glad that Mariama brought that newspaper back here when she did.