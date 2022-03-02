More than 200 education and business organizations across Wisconsin are calling on state legislators to spend some of the budget surplus and rainy day fund on education.
Along with sending a letter, some held press conferences Wednesday morning to share their ask. That included in Madison, where Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins and other officials gathered outside Leopold Elementary School.
“Right now could be one of those moments, in the midst of a pandemic, that Wisconsin takes the lead and shows everyone how we can do this together,” Jenkins said. “Please, take this moment, come together across party lines and invest back in Wisconsin.”
In a letter addressed to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, 225 business and school organizations called for such an investment.
“We believe these adjustments to school funding strike both a need and a balance,” the letter states. “A need to invest in the quality of our K-12 education, with the rich return it provides in developing our future talent, and the balance of maintaining the state’s strong fiscal position.”
The letter suggested two specific proposals that would total “less than $700 million” of the $3.8 billion budget surplus and $1.7 billion rainy day fund.
The first would add $343 per pupil for schools in “an inflationary adjustment,” following no per-pupil funding increase in the last state budget.
“The addition of new, one-time federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds were extremely helpful, but explicitly earmarked for pandemic-related learning losses,” the letter states. “Schools are struggling to maintain current programming and retain crucially needed staff, challenges that will outlast the pandemic funding, and face the headwind of growing inflationary pressures.”
The second spending suggestion would fund special education services reimbursement at 50%, nearly twice the current rate of 28.18%, according to the letter.
“This funding flows to support students most in need, while ensuring the schools they attend have adequate resourcing to meet their needs,” the letter states.
In January, when the surplus was expected to be $3.8 billion, Evers proposed spending nearly $750 million on education, including more than $600 million for K-12 schools across almost two dozen initiatives. Among the proposals was about $177 million for special education-related costs and $103 million to increase per-pupil funding.
During his State of the State address in February, Evers said he would call a special session of the Legislature on his plan for the surplus, but Republican leaders indicated little interest. LeMahieu told reporters after the State of the State that legislators would gavel in and gavel out of such a session without considering his proposals.
Business leaders in attendance at the Leopold press conference Wednesday included former Madison alders Mark Clear and Scott Resnick.
“Businesses in Wisconsin are facing a new challenge after the challenge of the last couple of years,” Clear said. “The challenge they have right now is in workforce and recruiting employees.”
He added that supporting public schools “is absolutely critical to solving our workforce challenges” and helping businesses continue to function in Wisconsin. Resnick said that a key question from prospective employees, especially in the high-demand technology fields, is “how are the schools?” Investing in them is a necessity, Resnick said.
“That’s what’s going to move Wisconsin forward,” he said. “That’s what’s going to create the economic jobs that we need, and that’s what’s going to take our investment, in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and take it to a world-class state.”