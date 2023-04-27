A group of local organizations want to bring the community’s focus to the “State of Black Students at MMSD” on Saturday with an event at Madison College South Campus.
From noon to 2:30 p.m., community members will have the opportunity to listen to panels, participate in breakout sessions and receive a call to action on closing the longstanding gaps in education between Madison’s Black students and their white peers. The campus is located at 2429 Perry St. in Madison.
“We have different momentum at the table, there’s just a fresh perspective at the table,” Rev. David Hart said of why now is a good time for the event. “We have unity in this conversation that we haven’t had in a very long time, people who really are indicating they’re tired of seeing no results and they want to get something done.”
Amid discussions about challenging budgets and teacher pay, Hart said it's important to keep Black children's success in focus, as well.
Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, who will retire in July after three years as the district’s first Black superintendent, is among the panelists who will be featured, along with MMSD Associate Superintendent of Middle School Education Angie Hicks and Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Director of System Improvement Percy Brown Jr.
The issue locally is a piece of a statewide problem. Last fall’s National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the Nation’s Report Card, showed Wisconsin with the largest gap in test scores between Black and white students of any state, with only Washington, D.C., having a wider “opportunity gap.”
“We’ve known Wisconsin’s racial disparities in assessment results are among the widest in the nation for too long, and these troubling results are yet one more indication that we must close the opportunity gap in our state,” State Superintendent Jill Underly said in a press release at the time. “We need continued investment, intervention and innovation in our state, and we have the means to accomplish exactly that.”
Beyond test scores, disparities in MMSD also show up in discipline data, with Black students much more likely than their white peers to receive suspensions.
A decade on from the influential “Race to Equity” report from the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families (now called Kids Forward), which highlighted a range of disparities in education and beyond in the Madison area, there has been little progress overall.
Hart called it a “vital” conversation for the community, noting that he made it out of MMSD himself “by the skin of my teeth” and that his children are graduates of the district.
“Our children are brilliant and they’re capable and all kinds of other adjectives that you can use to describe our children being awesome kids,” Hart said. “It’s not translating into the school district and into the classroom, so we have to find some solutions for this.”
Hart is the president of Blacks for Political and Social Action Dane County, one of the groups hosting Saturday’s event. Others include the 100 Black Men of Madison, NAACP Dane County, Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and MMSD.
Lunch will be provided and an RSVP is required.
Hart stressed that while there are times that communities need spaces to discuss among themselves issues unique to them, this conversation is for everyone.
“My hope is that the people who are stakeholders in this community, stakeholders in the school district and individuals who are serious about closing the achievement gaps between our children and the larger community (will be there),” Hart said.