This month, the Madison School Board offered four opportunities for the community to share what’s going well — and what’s not — in the district.
Events at each of the four large high schools showed what is on the minds of parents, staff and students, including how concerns differ from building to building. After the third session, School Board President Ali Muldrow expressed emphatic appreciation for what they heard from the two dozen speakers that night.
“I have to say that tonight’s listening session allowed for me to really re-fall in love with the work we do as board members and with this community,” Muldrow said.
Below is a summary of each of the four listening sessions and the subjects they focused on. Each can be viewed online through the board’s YouTube channel.
East High School
For the first of the sessions, a few dozen people showed up to East High School on March 1 to talk to School Board members in the library.
Almost immediately, the board chose to suspend its rules and allow for a back-and-forth with those making comments, rather than the normal procedure that doesn’t give them the chance to respond directly to commenters at regular board meetings.
From there, the mix of teachers, parents and students in attendance aired a wide range of concerns: allocations of staff positions for the 2023-24 school year, a lack of investment in the arts, concerns for accessibility for those with mobility challenges, not enough custodians and classes that are too big.
In response to many of the concerns they heard, board members said they were sorry and would investigate what they could — especially on issues like allocations, which are handled entirely by the administration.
“I’ve heard several times tonight that however the formula is being created, it seems flawed. I’m hearing that loud and clear,” board member Nichelle Nichols said. “At the board level, we don’t create the workbooks that go out to schools, but we can ask better questions.”
The evening required regular use of a translator, as well, with many Spanish-speaking parents asking the board for more support for English language learners and imploring them to ensure the school is safe.
The school’s three custodians, with other positions vacant, all attended and shared their disappointment with the staffing situation, with one even calling the school “filthy.”
“I feel bad for the students that come here,” one said. “They deserve to be in a classroom that is conducive to learning.”
One parent asked that board members “let me have faith in you” to follow through.
“I know it’s going to take time,” she said. “But let me see some good in the next year or earlier. Let me see some changes.”
La Follette High School
One night later, board members sat in classroom C17 at La Follette High School.
That night the board decided that, rather than respond to each speaker directly, they would listen to everyone who wanted to speak and respond broadly to the themes they heard. That, Muldrow explained, would ensure everyone who wanted to speak had the time to do so.
The speakers focused mostly on two issues: staffing and safety.
On the first, speakers included elementary and high school staff expressing concerns about allocations, class sizes and unpaid professional development time because of the significant initiatives the district is working on, including early literacy.
Speakers also noted the variety of serious safety situations that had come up at the school so far that year, including incidents with a gun on the school grounds. Another teacher said she sent a letter to Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, the principal and two School Board members on the subject and received no response.
“Safety should be number one,” she said. “This is an unhealthy work environment for anyone to either teach or learn.”
One parent stressed that while there are concerns, she also was tired of people worrying when she told them her children were in MMSD.
“My kids have a good experience and I think it’s important to acknowledge that and it’s important for us as parents to when even in the hard moments good things happen,” she said.
Memorial High School
Just as the East listening session required a Spanish-language interpreter, the March 15 event at Memorial High School featured a Hmong interpreter.
That’s because eight of the night’s speakers asked the board to consider how to make the Hmong bilingual program, housed at Lake View Elementary School on the city’s north side, more accessible for Hmong families all around the city.
One Hmong O’Keeffe Middle School eighth-grader said she wants “to learn more about who I am and my people’s history” in school.
“I need MMSD to be my ally in ensuring that all students and staff learn about the Hmong history in our school communities,” she said.
The other major theme of the night was the importance of music programming. Speakers talked about the importance of music education in their own life or that of their children, and asked the board to help improve working conditions for the district’s music educators, whose jobs are often split among multiple buildings.
One Memorial High School student said the COVID-19 pandemic “took me away from the experience” of music while he was at Jefferson Middle School, but that since he has found it again, he has been reminded of the people he met through arts programming “who have felt more like family than family ever has to me.”
“Losing music is like losing a part of me and I cannot stand by when it’s being torn from our youth,” he said. “When I came back (from COVID), I didn’t really feel like I fit in, I wasn’t good at my instrument at all. But the teachers were there to guide me through it.”
West High School
The final session on Thursday at West High School featured a broad range of subjects, in some ways summarizing much that had been brought up at the previous three sessions.
Staff spoke often about the challenges they’ve faced in schools this year. That included issues with the lack of adequate subs or other shortages and poor communication from the human resources department, as well as pay inequity concerns.
A school custodian, just like those at East, shared how the shortage was affecting the school’s cleanliness.
Teachers and students, including a Randall Elementary School fourth grader, spoke about class sizes, noting that it was “not right” that her teacher had 29 students in class.
“Small class size is important to me because all kids don’t learn the same way and that’s a fact,” she said. “I want my teacher to be happy to come to work and to come home from work.”
Another teacher spoke about the age of their building and the problems that caused, especially with larger class sizes, as it was often either too hot or too cold and the windows do not work as they should.
Some West High School students spoke in support of their teachers, who one said were afraid to come speak publicly because they feared retaliation if they did.
One West teacher who spoke told the board that staff are “trying to do more with less every year,” and that even as they love their jobs, it could be nearing a tipping point when they can’t continue to do that. Improving the situation will require the entire community to work together, he said.
“I want to work together,” he said. “I think the community needs to work together to find the solution to this.”