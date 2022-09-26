In the fourth COVID-19 school year, area school districts are diverging on how best to keep their community informed about the ongoing pandemic.
The Madison Metropolitan School District and a few others have continued to use dashboards showing the number of COVID cases, often updated weekly.
But others have discontinued this practice after using dashboards for the past two school years.
Districts that no longer have a public COVID dashboard include the Verona Area School District, Sun Prairie Area School District, Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, Oregon School District, Waunakee Community School District, Mount Horeb Area School District and the DeForest Area School District.
These districts cited a variety of reasons for doing away with them. One was the increasing prevalence of at-home tests that may not be reported and therefore not representing true COVID levels, potentially providing a false sense of the situation.
Other mitigation measures are still common among school districts. They may remind staff and students about good hygiene, encourage vaccination and stress the importance of staying home when sick.
But different decisions on how and where to post public COVID numbers makes it a challenge to evaluate whether what’s happening in one district is unique or more widespread.
That includes in MMSD, where early-year case numbers have risen for each of the first three weeks of the school year.
In comparing the district’s cases to Dane County’s overall this week, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds suggested that strong community adherence to MMSD's COVID protocols, which allow the district to better identify positives from students or staff using rapid tests at home, could cause its numbers to “be significantly inflated.”
Madison School Board member Chris Gomez Schmidt, who is the board’s representative to the district’s biweekly Metrics Meetings with medical advisers, said it’s a careful balance of providing information to the community while being clear about how reliable that information is.
“We are continuing to go above and beyond what other districts have done, and we have done that I believe since the start of the pandemic,” she said. She expects decisions like this will continue to evolve.
“We’re in this transition time where we’re going to have to decide if reporting numbers is the way to go, or reporting absences is the way to go,” Gomez Schmidt added.
The Cap Times reached out to the districts listed above that discontinued case counts to ask about the decision. Here’s what they said:
Verona: “The Verona Area School District (VASD) continues to follow the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Public Health Madison Dane County guidance related to COVID-19 mitigation and response measures,” district public information officer Marcie Pfeifer-Soderbloom wrote in an email.
“As the number of COVID-19 cases decreased in the final months of the 2021-22 school year and throughout summer school, there was less need for a dashboard. As at-home, non-polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests rose in popularity, a dashboard requiring that included individuals have a positive result from a PCR test became a less useful tool in understanding and communicating the number of COVID-19 cases.
VASD provides information about what to do if a child is sick and isolation guidance on the VASD Health Services website.
Sun Prairie: “After 2.5 years of closely monitoring and reporting district data trends, we have learned that COVID-19 circulates within schools at roughly the same rates as the general community,” district communications and engagement officer Patti Lux wrote.
“Even though we have discontinued our district dashboard, other data resources exist at the county and state levels for individuals who want to more closely monitor case activity. ... our district nurses and school health assistants are continuing to monitor case activity at schools in the same way they monitor other communicable diseases.
“We are prepared to respond appropriately, including additional notification to families, on an as-needed basis.”
Middleton-Cross Plains: “MCPASD families provided feedback that a dashboard that tracks the number of positive cases at each school was not particularly useful in helping them make decisions about the health and safety of their individual child,” district director of information and public relations Shannon Valladolid wrote. “Parents reported that notifications about positive cases in specific classrooms would better guide their decision-making about masking, testing, or avoiding close contacts for their own students.
“MCPASD continues to encourage students and staff to report any positive cases to our COVID-19 Response Assistant, who uses that data for parental classroom notifications and data reporting to Public Health Madison & Dane County.”
Waunakee: “Waunakee Community School district is focusing our health efforts on encouraging families and students to follow our illness and attendance policies,” district communications and engagement specialist Anne Blackburn wrote. “We’ve communicated to families that COVID-19 reporting is to follow the same illness reporting practices of other contagious or infectious illnesses.”
Mount Horeb: “The increased use and CDC promotion of at-home testing is a major factor,” superintendent Steve Salermo wrote. “Those results are seldom shared with the school. This causes our data to be incomplete and gives a false sense of safety.”
Oregon: “We are all in a different place now than we were previously, due to availability of vaccinations, treatment options, and simply knowing more about the pandemic,” director of communications Erika Mundinger wrote. “At this point, the most impactful way we can support our students and families in making health decisions is ... encouraging proper hand hygiene, and by notifying families if there are outbreaks in their individual classrooms.”
DeForest: “DASD made the decision to move away from a public COVID dashboard on the recommendation of our medical advisory team,” school/community relations coordinator Kathy Williams wrote. “District administrators, nursing staff, and two local physicians continue to meet monthly. Given the low rate of COVID transmission in Dane County and the increase of at-home testing, we have moved to responding to COVID-related illnesses the same way we do with other illnesses.
“We are hopeful that, as with other illnesses, families will keep their children home when sick. If families disclose that their child is positive for COVID we report those numbers on a regular basis, as required, to Public Health Madison & Dane County.
“If the numbers warrant, families will be notified as they are when there is a cluster of other communicable illnesses in a classroom or school building.”