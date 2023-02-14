With two snow days this winter, the Madison Metropolitan School District has to make some schedule changes to meet state requirements for classroom instruction time.
May 26, which had been scheduled as a day off, will now be an instructional day, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email to the Cap Times. Middle school students will also have five minutes added to the end of their days beginning Monday, Feb. 20, through the end of the school year.
"Each year, we attempt to build in a surplus of instructional minutes into our school calendar to prepare for unanticipated closures," LeMonds wrote. "To minimize the impact on families and staff from updating the calendar mid-year, the district's calendar committee, which includes MTI leadership, will work to build in an additional surplus of instructional minutes to upcoming school year calendars."
May 26 will function as a normal school day, LeMonds wrote, with usual school bus pick up and drop off times and food service.
"Teachers and staff will plan for a typical day of classroom learning," he wrote. "By adding a day back into the calendar in May, the school district hopes to avoid extending the school year in June."
It marks the second year in a row in which MMSD has had to adjust the schedule. Last year, the district was short on the state's required instructional minutes following the extended winter break amid the early days of the COVID Omicron outbreak.
This year, it's due to weather closures. The district closed schools Dec. 15 and Feb. 9.
Last year's solution involved afterschool asynchronous learning for students. That came late in the year, after the state Department of Public Instruction denied the district's request for a waiver from the minutes requirements.
Wisconsin requires 437 hours of direct instruction to kindergartners, at least 1,050 hours of direct instruction in grades one through six, and at least 1,137 hours of direct instruction in grades seven through 12.
MMSD is not the only area district having to make up for weather closures. The Verona Area School District told families ahead of the Feb. 9 closure that if school was closed, Feb. 17 would become a day of school instead of a day off.