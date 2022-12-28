The World Wide Web came online the year before Madison’s Simpson Street Free Press.
Three decades later, the current generation of student leaders at the publication are celebrating the 30-year anniversary with a new approach to publishing, a new-look website and expanded social media presence.
Much has changed since Jim Kramer and a group of parents founded the organization in 1992. But the student-led news publication on Madison’s south side continues to help students learn to read and write outside of the classroom.
It’s also a place that allows students to explore the world around them through the subjects they write about.
“It gave me an outlet to talk about the things that I cared about,” said East High School senior Kadjata Bah. “Here was one of the first places where I really felt like I could do what I wanted to, I could talk about what I wanted to talk about to an audience that would listen and learn about the things that I was passionate about that I couldn’t learn at school.”
Bah, like most of the students the Cap Times spoke with, began working at SSFP as a pre-teen. At that point, she was only tangentially aware of concepts like the achievement gap, school district transparency and open records and related issues students at the paper have covered.
“Simpson Street gave me the space to come into who I was as an intellectual, as an academic, as a person and as an activist,” Bah said. “Learning about those things from such a young age, seeing how those things manifest in our schools, and then being given the tools to speak on those things and the connections with people in the community to make an impact on those things was really, really important to me.”
The ever-changing group of students who come through Simpson Street eventually develop into leaders in the newsroom, with many of those leaders who have been around the publication for years now in charge of some of the changes being made.
Alan Cruz, now a University of Wisconsin-Madison freshman, and West High School senior Gabby Shell helped create the new publishing process and how the website looks in addition to managing the publication’s social media. Shell is specifically working to improve its presence on Instagram, something she said has been successful in getting more students to read their work.
La Follette High School senior Yoanna Hoskins is a teen editor and translates articles into Spanish, something she’s doing more often now than she used to, with others getting involved.
“I'm always so happy to hear when (student writers are) excited that their article got translated and makes my heart filled with joy,” Hoskins said.
Along with the online changes, student writers are also covering a special series of new content. Over the past two months, students have written about the ancient libraries of the Middle East, pollinator species, Mars helicopters and East Africa. The publication has also expanded its “Education News” section and added a new sports section, funded in part by the Green Bay Packers Foundation.
“From talking with younger students, they get pretty excited when they see the Packers Foundation logo on the website,” said Cris Cruz, now a UW-Madison junior and newsroom leader. “It gives it a little bit more legitimacy that these big organizations in our state are seeing that these issues are important.”
In the new year, story topics will include birds of Wisconsin, Jupiter and the Gas Giants, a Mississippi River series, and a college and career planning interview series. They also plan to expand their “Journalism News” section.
Students now in leadership positions said it means a lot to them to grow from a young student there to learn into someone who could teach the new batch of young people coming through the doors.
“At first I was just a student being mentored and learning how to read and write outside of school and that was really important to me,” Alan Cruz, who started at SSFP in fifth grade, said. “Now I’m able to actually work within the organization and be the mentor that I looked up to growing up.”
Alan is Cris Cruz’s younger brother, and they have a sister who has also written for SSFP. Cris Cruz called it a “full circle cycle” to see his younger siblings benefit in the same way he did.
“It’s just a constant environment of learning,” Cris Cruz said. “That’s the most beautiful part of my time here and it makes me really proud that we have such a long standing in the community.”
Leila Fletcher, who will be in her 10th year with SSFP next year, believes SSFP will continue on its mission to inform while teaching young students the principles of good writing and literacy.
“We are committed to sharing the truth and being transparent and bringing information to the community,” Fletcher said. “I think that is really important for us to keep doing.”
Cris Cruz sees SSFP as “a place where we hone and breed confidence for our students” and give them skills that will apply beyond academics.
“I hope that there’s another 30 years of this organization and I hope we continue to make impacts here on the south side,” Cris Cruz said. “Who knows where this next decade will take this organization, but I hope we’re still around.”