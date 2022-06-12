Advocates for the homeless will screen a short film this week focused on four Madison families who have experienced homelessness, followed by a conversation with viewers.
“Not Homeless Enough” is a film created by Diane Nilan, the president and founder of the national nonprofit HEAR US Inc. She has chronicled family homelessness across the United States for the past 16 years while traveling in her van, including publishing a book, “Dismazed and Driven: My Look at Family Homelessness in America.”
There are two film screenings and book discussions: 6-7:30 p.m., Monday, June 13, at the downtown Madison Public Library branch; and 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, at the Sun Prairie Library.
When Nilan was in Madison last summer to shoot the documentary, she spoke with the Cap Times about her work. A former homeless shelter director in Illinois, she helped pass state and federal laws related to schooling for children experiencing homelessness.
In 2005, she and a friend were awarded a grant to do a short film on homeless kids, “talking about what school meant and what homelessness was like.” It was Nilan’s first experience with film work, and she soon after sold her townhouse, bought a small motor home and began her travels around the country.
“My first year, I traveled and I interviewed 75 kids and I think traveled in 26 states,” she said, counting that first film as her favorite.
She then spent four years on a feature-length film called “On the Edge: Family Homelessness in America,” which aired on PBS, and “learned a whole lot about filmmaking” from the film professor she worked with on that production.
In the 15 years since, she’s done close to 100 short films.
The library events are presented by the Doubled Up Workgroup, part of the Homeless Services Consortium. The group brings attention to “doubled up” families, which is defined as “sharing the housing of other persons,” and is the most prevalent form of family homelessness.
“People don’t understand family homelessness and youth homelessness, especially,” Nilan said. “We’ve gotten so used to seeing homelessness misrepresented in the media, because it’s more visual with a grisly looking guy on the street corner, so that has become the face of homelessness. That’s not the face of homelessness, that’s actually the minority of the population.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, 13,308 students in the state were considered doubled up in 2019-20, compared to 1,652 living in a shelter, 1,345 in a hotel or motel and 251 unsheltered.
Nilan calls it her “quest” to bring “voice and visibility” to the family and youth homeless populations, which she said are often ignored by lawmakers and federal agencies. She’s often inspired by those she gets to interview, noting one teenage girl she interviewed in Idaho who lived on her own in a camper working to finish high school and parents who face immeasurable odds to overcome the challenges in front of them.
“If that parent can get up every day facing the challenges that she’s facing and taking care of her kids and doing her best, the days that I feel like, ‘Oh, what am I doing this for?’ That kind of fires me up,” she said.
As an advocate, she was surprised at what she found in Madison with its high rents, utility costs and a lack of available affordable housing.
“I thought Madison was going to have a better safety net, and I don’t mean to be critical of those that are trying to do their best, but if it’s not working in Madison, then the rest of the country is even worse off,” she said. “And it’s not working in Madison.”
She said Dane County is fortunate to have people who recognize the doubled up problem and that the community needs to recognize the importance of providing resources to them.
“If you have this fortune and you don’t use it, shame on you,” she said.