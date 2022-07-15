'Sense of joy': MMSD's Summer Arts Academy offers variety of classes

As Alida LaCosse navigated to a music video on the screen at the front of her Wright Middle School classroom, a drum beat began behind her.

Soon, a xylophone came in with a new rhythm, complemented by a couple of other drummers.

“Hey,” LaCosse said, turning back to her students. “There we go.”

“They did it without me,” she added, smiling, to the reporter standing next to her.

LaCosse’s six students were on their second-to-last day in this summer’s African Drumming & Hip Hop Electronic Music Beat class at the Madison Metropolitan School District’s new Summer Arts Academy. More than 300 students enrolled in one of the 20 offerings taking place through the end of this month at three school buildings.

MMSD allocated $1.3 million of its federal COVID-19 relief funding for the new arts program. LaCosse saw it as an opportunity to remind students about the beauty of music.

“Going through this pandemic, my biggest thing for these children was to have a sense of joy and healing in making music,” she said. “We're not doing it to perform for anybody, we're not doing it to take it on the road, you're not getting graded on it, it’s just to make you feel great and give you a sense of accomplishment.”

Other courses included acting, ballet, hip-hop dance, an open art studio and technical theater, exploring the work of stage crews behind the scenes.

It’s all part of an effort to keep students engaged in classes and recognize the importance of the arts in education. School Board members broadly supported the initiative through various phases of discussion, including a unanimous vote authorizing the funding.

“I’m super excited about the Summer Arts Academy," board member Nichelle Nichols said this spring. "Thank you all for the vision and the variety of arts that are available.”

Derrick Holt, teaching Digital Music Media & Production at the Cherokee Middle School site this summer, wants his students to understand they don’t have to wait to work on their artistry.

“The basic thing is I hope they figure out whether or not they like this stuff,” Holt said. “You don't have to decide you want to be a rapper or a producer, just have your hands on some professional equipment that's used in studios and (realize), ‘Oh, this is fun,’ or ‘I'm actually good.’”

African Drumming & Hip Hop Electronic Music Beat

LaCosse began the class with her students trying out African drumming.

“I do that to get them really independent,” she explained.

They then expanded to other percussion instruments in the room, choosing a few songs and listening to them on YouTube to get an idea of how they sound. Selections ranged from Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” to Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train."

“The point is that you don't need me anymore,” LaCosse said. “Because you know how to pick apart music and pile it on top of each other and make it happen.”

While LaCosse shows them sheet music and writes notes on the board, she believes it’s just as important to “learn how to read rhythm” as it is to read music.

“If you can look at a piece of music and the rhythm, you at least have that,” she said. “I could deal with the wrong notes, we can fix that later, but a lot of times you have bands that can play notes but can't swing.”

The students didn’t have much to share when asked about the class, but showed their interest with how they analyzed the few performances that afternoon, with one noting how they lost the rhythm in the middle of a performance of “Industry Baby.” After a snack break, they settled into chairs as one student showed off a beat he built through an online tool called Incredibox, another opportunity to hone their rhythm skills.

LaCosse hopes the class shows her students there’s a future in music, as she puts on a performance by a historically Black college and university band on the screen.

“If this is what they want to do, they can get a scholarship, they can go to school for free and study band,” she said. “A lot of times they don’t know they could go do this.”

Digital and Virtual Art

Aishika Samanta wanted to “try out something I hadn’t done before.”

So the Memorial High School rising sophomore enrolled in the Digital and Virtual Art course in the Summer Arts Academy, which was offering a chance to try out portraits and work with shapes.

“If someone can, they should definitely sign up,” Aishika said. “Because first of all, it's free, that's really nice, you don't really have anything to lose.

“People here are really nice and it provides opportunities that you probably wouldn't have.”

Her favorite part: teacher Rob Severson, who she called “really cool.” On a Tuesday afternoon, Severson buzzed around the room helping students as they created a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired “light screen” — basically, a small decorative window.

Severson said the lesson was meant to illustrate the similarities between science and art and how the well-known architect understood the balance between nature’s asymmetry and the form and function of shapes.

“Science and art are both based on observation and problem solving,” Severson said. “We take something like Frank Lloyd Wright, that is architecture that is subject to the laws of physics, and it's looked at more as an engineering or tech function than anything else.”

The teacher hopes that by the end of his time with the students, they learn “to be brave with the way they design and the way that they compose.” He is especially glad the students have the opportunity to embrace art over the summer.

“A lot of the students, when they're faced with summer school these days, it's about making up something that they are perceived to have lost or not had during the year,” he said. “This class is about creation. The rest of the year is spent performing in school, and so this is just about pure creation.”

Digital Music Media & Production

On the second floor of Cherokee Middle School, Holt loves the freedom he has with his group of students.

“I get to be the good guy and make noise and not tell them to be quiet,” Holt said, smiling. “We’re sitting around making noise and I'm telling them, ‘We're here to make noise and ask questions.’”

Before the students left for their snack break, Holt talked over a beat he had created in five minutes with some of the equipment he brought in for them to try out, explaining how easy it would be for them to pick up the art if they had an interest.

“That's how easy it can be to make something that you hear in your head,” he told them.

“And make some money,” a student replied, followed by confirmation from the teacher.

That is, in fact, one of the lessons Holt wants to impart on the group of teens and pre-teens: they can make money using their artistry and they can do it now. His path, which included starting college to become a chemical engineer because he wouldn’t tell his parents what he wanted to do, inspires him to make sure others don’t make the same mistake.

“The big deal is giving them the ability and the confidence to tell their parents that this is something,” he said. When he was 17 and had a chemical engineering scholarship, he didn't know how to tell his parents, "‘That's not what I'm doing, so I'm just going to drop out,'" he said.

“I could have been an artist from the start, but I didn't have the confidence,” Holt added.

He backed that up with a promise to the students: “If you need somebody to present this to your parents as a viable thing, that's what I'm here for. You give them my email address.”