Sennett Middle School staff members are asking Madison Metropolitan School District leadership to reinstate the principal who left the school less than a month into the school year.
MMSD announced in an email to families Monday that Jeffrey Copeland, hired in late July to take over the position at the school, was “no longer employed by Sennett Middle School and the Madison Metropolitan School District.” Copeland was placed on leave on Sept. 13, the ninth day of the 2022-23 school year.
The district has declined to offer further details on Copeland’s exit.
“Unfortunately, due to this being a personnel issue, I am unable to provide information on the nature of his separation with MMSD,” spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Monday.
Wednesday night, 12 people spoke in support of Copeland and four more submitted written statements to the board with a couple dozen in the audience providing applause for each speaker. Longtime teachers spoke about a challenging 2021-22 school year there, with many calling it the hardest of their careers, and noted the immediate impact Copeland had on the school’s culture this fall.
Tracy Drill, a cross categorical teacher at Sennett who had six children go through Madison schools, suggested that the feel of Sennett brought her “back to the days of (former East High principal) Milt McPike with Dr. Copeland there.”
Shannon Stevens, who works in the Doyle Administration Building as a social worker in the Transition Education Program, was helping cover staff shortages by subbing at Sennett early in the school year. She called seeing the progress she witnessed there undone with Copeland’s removal “the most disheartening thing I have been a part of.”
“In those first two weeks of school, I felt something that I haven’t felt in 15 years in a middle school in Madison and that is hope,” Stevens said. “Hope because of one principal who came into the building who had a belief in what those kids could do and what that staff could do.”
Copeland’s hiring, effective Aug. 15, was so recent that he was on Monday night’s agenda as part of the Human Resources Transaction Report. The board approved that report, as it does every month, without discussion.
There was no other discussion by the board of Copeland’s position, as it was not noticed on the agenda.
Science teacher Carmen Ames, who has worked at Sennett for 30 years, echoed that the year had been one of “hope” so far because of the attitude Copeland brought early on, despite the short amount of time he was there.
“To see a culture change in eight days is phenomenal,” Ames said. “We need to continue that culture, and yes it is us (teachers and staff), we are part of that culture, but we need someone that backs us up and believes in the culture and believes in Sennett the way we do.
“That was Dr. Copeland.”
Two parents also wrote to the board praising Copeland’s brief tenure and suggesting the district should provide an explanation for the dismissal. Beth Esser expressed disappointment “with the lack of communication on Dr. Copeland’s removal from the school.”
“The school community deserves to know more about why Dr. Copeland was dismissed and to have more input on the next steps for Sennett leadership,” Esser wrote.
Sennett was one of 19 schools with a new principal this fall from the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
With Copeland’s exit, two former MMSD school leaders, Susan Abplanalp and Randi Kubek, will take over as co-interim principals for the remainder of the school year, according to the email sent to families Monday. Assistant principal Matt Inda will return to that role after working as the principal designee during Copeland’s leave.
“Together, their leadership and support will continue to provide consistency, high expectations, and rigor to move our school forward,” MMSD associate superintendent of middle schools Angie Hicks wrote. “The hiring process for the next permanent principal at Sennett will begin immediately, and I am confident Dr. Abplanalp, Ms. Kubek, and Mr. Inda’s leadership will provide a seamless and smooth transition."
Staff, however, don’t want a new hiring process; they want Copeland back.
Language arts teacher Tom Blau said Copeland supported teachers. He and others called for MMSD to practice its own values of restorative justice in repairing any harm Copeland caused that led to his leaving the role.
“Finally we have an administrator who has our backs,” Blau said, pausing for loud applause from his colleagues in attendance. “It lifts our hearts, it makes us want to come back.”