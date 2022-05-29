In the corner of her third-grade Crestwood Elementary School classroom, Alanis Brito Suarez talked with classmates about their favorite kind of dinosaur.
It was a Tuesday morning, and just like her peers, Alanis was participating in the morning activity to get ready for the day, as she does five days a week. Unlike her classmates, Alanis was participating from home.
Eight-year-old Alanis has spinal muscular atrophy, a condition that limits her muscle strength, including the muscles needed to breathe, swallow and support her head. To be present in class, she has used a telepresence robot since she was in first grade.
The robot “allows her to experience a little bit of what it’s like to be in the classroom and make friends,” said Alanis’s mother, Darilis Suarez-Gonzalez. “Everything cognitively speaking for her is normal, so it’s hard that we have to be so cautious of illnesses and protect her a little more. This allows her to grow her social-emotional skills too.”
Navigation tools
The Madison Metropolitan School District owns 10 telepresence robots, made by Double Robotics, Inc. Seven students currently participate in telepresence programming. A proposal through the Big Ideas campaign received $81,000 in spring 2021, funded via federal COVID-19 relief. Monday, the School Board approved the purchase of four additional robots.
“Alanis’s family has been the biggest advocates for robots in Madison schools, so it really stemmed from their advocacy for Alanis to have access that other students are having access, too,” said district occupational therapist Anna Cliff, who made the Big Ideas proposal.
Meg Westfox, who works as Alanis’s nurse at home, navigates the two-wheeled robot around the classroom using an iPad or laptop, with the camera on the device she’s using trained on the student. The robot has a camera, as well, that allows Alanis to see the classroom.
Westfox can pick a point in the room to navigate to. But the robots were made for businesses, and can get misdirected when multiple children run through the path it had planned, Westfox said. So she often manually drives it.
This works for Alanis. “I can see the board and my friends,” she said. “I can talk to my friends and they can hear me.”
Alanis attends the morning classroom meetings daily and math class three days each week. She is nonverbal, using her eyes to communicate with a device that allows her to choose words, letters and phrases with a gaze.
Alanis’s life expectancy at birth was two years, her mother said. Now, ahead of her ninth birthday this summer, Suarez-Gonzalez hears from teachers that her daughter is “pretty much caught up with the skills that the kids in her classroom (have).”
“It brings that sense of, she’s just like any other kid and learning her way to be like any other kid,” Suarez-Gonzalez said. “It allows her to be a kid and have more peer interaction.”
For example, like many kids, Alanis does not always care for math class. “Sometimes I get mad because I’d rather watch YouTube,” she said.
Making connections
Telepresence robots allow students like Alanis flexibility beyond simple lesson plans. As part of a school project, Alanis worked with other students to construct a model playground. She and the other students presented at a parent activity night.
Alanis, via her eye gaze device, explained that she made “a special swing set.”
“The big platform, it’ll be a chair swing,” she said. “My favorite part of the playground is the sandbox because I painted it myself.”
Gina Cuva, a speech and language clinician at Crestwood, has worked with Alanis since she began school. Having her classmates meet her via the robot early in their educational lives was key, Cuva said, because they adapted.
“We told them a little about Alanis and her condition and how she was at home,” Cuva said. “Very quickly, the conversation switched into, ‘And she ahs a dog? What kind of dog? How big is the dog?’ They were immediately making connections.”
The benefits are “huge” for Alanis who can safely attend school in the most natural way possible. But there are also benefits for her classmates.
“For the kids it’s great because they get to see someone who has significantly different needs from them and see that person as a peer, versus somebody who’s always at home and kind of hidden,” Cuva said. “They recognize how smart she is ... they just get opportunities to meet somebody with a very different background than them.”
Seeing more robots allow students access makes Cliff, the occupational therapist, feel “teary-eyed,” she said. “This offers that peer support and that peer interaction that you would not get anywhere else.”
The biggest hold up to further expansion is staffing.
“It hasn’t been without struggle this year, staffing has been a concern,” Cliff said. “Some students have not been able to access because staff haven’t been able to be in their home or they’ve got a different teacher whose a sub. There’s always all of these complicated factors, but I think now it’s becoming more normalized.”
Cliff sees plenty of potential if they can solve those logistical issues, even for students with short-term needs.
“Even if it was a day or two for a certain kid or it’s one day a week, kids who are having chemo treatment and able to say ‘hi’ to their friends during treatment can be the highlight of their week,” Cliff said. “It’s just really exciting to see what they could do.”