To use the state's Speak Up Speak Out tip line for school safety, visit this link, download the application or call 1-800-MY-SUSO-1.
State officials who oversee a 24/7 tip line that alerts Wisconsin school officials to bullying, safety threats and students experiencing mental health crises are urging lawmakers to fund it in the state’s next two-year budget.
The tip line is run by the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety, and officials say its continuation is paramount to their efforts to keep school communities secure and aid students in crisis. Trish Kilpin, the office’s director, recalled a student who used the line for a second time.
“One student told us, ‘Last time you saved my life,’” Kilpin said. “They were contacting us this time, because they are now worried about a friend, so I think we're earning that credibility with the kids.”
The tip line’s fate is closely tied to the future of the Office of School Safety, a branch of the DOJ that has seen its responsibilities grow in recent years.
The law that created the office, enacted in 2018, authorized and funded just one position for the office: a director. The director’s task? Oversee the administration of $100 million in federal grant funding for school safety.
The office’s responsibilities have since expanded, including overseeing Speak Up, Speak Out (SUSO), the DOJ’s statewide confidential school threat reporting tip line. Its recent efforts — and staff size — have been bolstered by about $1.8 million in federal funds, sent to Wisconsin through the multi-trillion dollar American Rescue Plan, earmarked for the office by Evers.
But the deadline to use that money — Dec. 31 — is in sight.
Knowing this, the DOJ requested the governor include a little more than $2.2 million in his budget proposal to fund 16 full-time jobs in the office over the next biennium — including nine positions to staff the 24/7 threat tip line.
Yet the governor proposed less than half that amount in his budget. In addition, his office told the Cap Times that his proposal does not pay for positions that were first funded by the American Rescue Plan.
But, Evers' office said, the budget adds six DOJ positions that can be used for new or existing programs, like the school safety office.
Kaul on Tuesday said he and his staff will continue to push for “full funding” for the office, noting that crafting the state’s next two-year budget is a “multi-step process.”
“Our focus is really on the next step, which is getting investment from the Legislature,” Kaul said, adding that he’s had “very positive” conversations with members of the Legislature's budget-writing committee about the Office of School Safety, but “people have not, for the most part, been making commitments at this point.”
Sen. Howard Marklein, who co-chairs the committee, told the Cap Times last week he had not yet discussed potential funding for the safety office with his caucus.
"(School safety) is an ongoing challenge. It requires continual work,” Kaul said. “It's not something where you have a one-time fix and school safety is solved. We need to continue having an office that focuses on school safety, so that we can keep adopting best practices, we can keep working collaboratively with schools and we can keep our kids in Wisconsin as safe as they can (be).”
‘Focus on full funding’
The school safety office, as an entity, will go on no matter the final budget. But without state funding, Kilpin said the office would be reduced to just her — far from the staff she said it needs to run the tip line.
In response to a question about how the office would continue to operate, Kaul said, “We are in the process of assessing multiple different options right now, and what would happen would depend on the precise number of resources. Our hope right now, though, is to focus on full funding for the office.”
The tip line launched in 2020 featuring multiple ways for concerned individuals to submit a tip: phone call, text message or through an app. Kilpin said tip lines like SUSO became a recommendation following the Columbine school shooting, with research in the decades since showing that “an opportunity for kids to report things in a confidential and anonymous way” is important.
Over the three years since its launch, the line has received more than 3,500 tips, including more than 100 about concerns of a planned school attack. Many of the concerns, though, are focused on mental health and school climate, with bullying leading the way at nearly 950 reports.
Suicide threats and depression/anxiety are also within the top six report categories, according to data from the office. Kilpin’s background is in school mental health, so adding mental health supports to help respond to some of those cases is a good fit.
When it comes to incidents that could involve a school attack, though, Kilpin stressed that there are often signs before the act occurs, and the tip line can be a key in early intervention.
“Part of the mission is really understanding adolescent and child behavior and intervening to prevent violence,” she said. “I feel like the mission stays the same, that we want to make sure we prevent harm from coming to you, whether that's a targeted attack toward others or to themselves.
“We want to be part of helping kids to feel mentally well and getting the support they need and deserve.”
While there’s no exact figure on how many schools are using the tip line since it is free for districts, Kilpin said they’ve seen how important it is for schools to create a culture of seeking help among students and staff. That allows them to overcome many of the reasons information can be kept secret, including a lack of trust or a perception of shame.
“It’s a vulnerable place to be when you’re first reaching out for assistance,” Kilpin said. “When schools have a culture of help seeking as opposed to telling on people, it's (at those schools) we're more likely to see reports.”
How it works
Whenever the tip line receives a submission, Kilpin said, the first question is if the tipster would be willing to talk more with the office’s staff.
“Some kids don't want to do that,” she said. “They took a risk, they submitted it and they just want to shut down their app and be done.”
Others, though, want to share more, allowing staff to better understand the nature of the information and how they should work with local officials to respond. Analysts can get in touch with local school officials and police, depending on the incident.
Schools can respond “as they feel appropriate” and close out the tip, with the office following up and asking if any further support is needed, Kilpin said.
“If it’s one-on-one consultation the school needs, law enforcement needs; if it’s a resource for that child; whatever it is, we want to make sure that we’re complete in our services,” Kilpin said.
While the tip line “in no way” replaces a trusted adult for a student to talk to at school, Kilpin sees it as an added “layer of support” for topics that can be challenging for adolescents to talk about in person, as well as a way to “fluidly move in and out of different schools.” For example, she said, if a student has a concern about their club volleyball teammate who goes to a different school, safety office personnel can connect with the staff they need to.
“Having it as a state program demonstrates that we care and it demonstrates that it is important to us and that we choose to spend resources to make sure that we're reducing barriers to kids getting help,” Kilpin said.
‘It’s a relief’ for districts
Before the tip line existed, the La Crosse School District worked with its local Crime Stoppers organization for anonymous tip submissions. That required staff time to coordinate and local resources to promote, while the state’s work allows them to focus elsewhere.
“Having that backing that's 24/7, 365 days a year, it's a relief, to tell you the biggest thing,” La Crosse school safety coordinator Scott Johnson said.
Two minutes after Johnson finished an interview with the Cap Times on the subject last month, the district received information on a bullying incident through the tip line, he wrote in an email.
La Crosse promotes the tip line to students through posters in every building that include a QR code, links on the school websites and during safety talks throughout the school year.
While threats to schools aren’t the most common tip, the line still is effective when that’s the subject matter.
Johnson recalled a morning when a tip came in at 7:03, reporting students overheard someone on a field trip threaten to shoot up a school if they got enough likes on an Instagram post. The DOJ contacted the La Crosse Police Department, where the school resource officers figured out which building it came from and worked with the administration.
“By about 7:35 or so the SRO had the student in their office doing the interview right after the parents were contacted, and school discipline was handed out before eight o’clock,” Johnson said.
The Madison Metropolitan School District began using the tip line in November 2020, which complicated the rollout amid the COVID-19 pandemic, co-director of the MMSD Office of School Safety Gina Aguglia said. Students remained virtual, which limited opportunities to advertise the tip line to students.
Once it got rolling, though, Aguglia said it’s been a helpful resource.
“It's nice to just have that extra layer (of 24/7 support) and that we aren't having to figure out how to fund it,” she said.
While the anonymity of the tipster can present some challenges in responding — as well as “the clunkiness” of coordinating with multiple agencies — Aguglia said it’s great to see students most often reporting concerns about others.
“It's just an opportunity for someone who's witnessing something who's not quite ready to talk to an adult about it, potentially, who can use this as another way to share their concerns for their friends,” she said.