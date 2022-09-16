Madison Metropolitan School District families can expect improved lunch options as soon as next week, a district official says.
MMSD Associate Superintendent of Operations Cedric Hodo told the Cap Times in an interview Thursday afternoon that while the district’s Food and Nutrition Department continues to face staffing shortages, they are realigning staff to allow more options on menus.
“Next week, you will begin to see more complex items,” Hodo said, listing meatloaf, mashed potatoes, hamburgers, chicken tenders, salads and "Asian" dishes as examples. “We’re getting away from the pizza, what I call routine, easy-to-execute items.”
Earlier this week, the Cap Times and other local news outlets reported on concerns from parents and staff about the low quality of lunches so far this school year. They cited incorrect items listed on menus, repeated lunches day after day, and food with limited nutritional quality.
In some cases, Lunchables-style pizza kits were on the menu, but did not make it to classrooms. That left students with the vegetarian option only: one hardboiled egg, a cheese stick, a cookie, pears and "dragon punch juice" for the vegetable.
An elementary school teacher who asked to remain anonymous described these lunches as “awful.”
“I know our food service person (at my building) is doing her best, but I'm supplementing lunches with food from our food pantry and my own things nearly every day,” she said.
Complex cooking
When fully staffed, Hodo said, the MMSD Food and Nutrition Department has roughly 131 employees. As of Thursday, 26 full-time and 17 part-time positions were vacant, with another eight to 10 staff calling out on a daily basis.
That makes it a challenge to meet the “benchmark staffing level” of one food service worker at each elementary school, four workers per middle school and seven per high school. The district hires contract workers, but Hodo said they haven’t received the 15 they requested. He said they're getting three or four people on a daily basis.
“When you pull your sourcing from other schools to go backfill the open positions, you also hinder the ability to do more complex cooking at those locations,” Hodo said. “If I have seven high school members and we have four stations, and we have to reduce five away from the high schools. Now I have two stations open.”
The other option, which the district has already used this year, is to pull staff from is the central production center, where much of the food preparation happens before it is sent out to schools.
“The moment you tap into your production center, you take away your ability to cook for scratch cooking and batch cooking,” Hodo said.
An 'executable' menu
Early-year menus were mostly limited to cold, pre-packaged meals at elementary schools and pizza and Buffalo chicken options at middle and high schools. This was what Hodo considered “an executable menu” when leadership recognized staffing shortages before school began.
“The prepackaged model was just an opportunity for us to get in, understand where we’re at and then begin to create some variety around options,” he said.
The improvements coming next week, he said, are a result of reorganizing to keep the team in their roles at the production center, rather than sending them out to school buildings.
“Our improvement is directly related to keeping our core cooking team intact,” he said. “That production center is like the heart. We keep that heart beating, we’ll get quality and more complex products.”
The district received seven applications for positions in food services Wednesday, Hodo said.
Low wages
Nearly 250 people have signed a petition calling for higher wages for food service staff to help fill the open positions. Signers include MMSD parents, staff members and politicians, including state Rep. Francesca Hong and state Sen. Melissa Agard.
The starting hourly wage for food service workers in the district ranges from $16.44 for food service floaters and food service workers, to $20.61 for lead cooks and kitchen coordinators.
The $16.44 rate is tied for the lowest starting wage in the district. Some of these positions do not include enough hours to qualify for benefits.
While the board and district leaders have discussed increasing hourly wages recently, the only changes so far have been for educational assistants. A memo to the School Board from administrators in August showed that increasing the food service salary schedule by $2 per hour would cost $317,290, increasing it by $3.50 an hour would cost $552,421 and increasing it by $5 an hour would cost $789,092.
Hodo said he believes a recommendation will be coming from administration to the board to increase wages for food service.
“I’ve alerted (superintendent Carlton Jenkins) to the specific need,” Hodo said. “I do believe our board has been made aware of how we’d like to be competitive in the market.
“There’s a direct proportional relationships to recruiting and retaining our staff directly related to pay.”
Hodo is grateful for employees who have stayed, “doing the work of two to three people on a daily basis.”
“They’re cooking food, they’re moving at maximum speed, they come back every day and repeat this despite being short staffed,” he said. “They should be embraced and appreciated.”