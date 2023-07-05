Gov. Tony Evers got creative in using his partial veto power to extend an increase in school funding by a few centuries.
Among the 51 partial vetoes the Democrat issued Wednesday before signing the budget approved by the Republican Legislature was the crossing out of 34 characters that significantly changed the future of school funding to the tune of nearly $270 million annually.
The budget sent to Evers increased the revenue limit for school districts by $325 per pupil for “the 2023-24 school year and the 2024-25 school year.” Using his veto pen, Evers turned that into: “for 2023-2425.”
He did so by cutting out “the,” “24,” “school year and the 20,” a “-” and the second “school year.”
The revenue limit governs how much school districts can raise through the combination of state aid and local property taxes. Evers called for a much more significant increase in his original budget proposal, but the $325 per pupil in each year is still a record increase.
It comes amid high inflation and after two years of frozen per pupil revenue limits in the previous state budget. Republicans justified those limits by pointing to the significant amounts of federal COVID-19 relief funding districts received, but districts suggested that put them in a challenging position as they relied on one-time funds for ongoing costs.
In many cases, districts now face fiscal cliffs for the 2024-25 budget, after the federal money has expired. The Madison Metropolitan School District, for example, provided the maximum base wage increase for staff this year of 8%, and combined with other costs, faces a cliff of more than $20 million before it has even started working on that budget.
The change, by the time it expired in 2425, would add $130,650 per pupil to a district’s revenue limit. The revenue limit for MMSD in 2022-23 was $14,254 per student.
In total, it would add tens of billions of dollars schools districts around the state would be allowed to spend in that final school year if the enrollment in public schools remained relatively constant for the next four centuries.
“While I’ve been able to unilaterally over the last four years increase aid per student by over $300, we know that we will still have a lot of work to ensure that state investments can keep up with inflation,” Evers said during a press conference Wednesday. “So I also use my broad veto authority to provide school districts with predictable long term increases for the foreseeable future.”
Future legislation could change the revenue limit formula, so it’s unlikely those numbers will be fully realized. Legislative Reference Bureau Senior Legislative Analyst Richard Loeza confirmed Wednesday that it could be changed in the future by legislators and a governor who agrees to the changes.
With Evers in office through the next biennium after this one, though, it’s likely the increases will stick at least through the 2026-27 school year unless he and legislators find a different compromise. One option he proposed in his veto message would be to return to annual increases tied to the rate of inflation, a system that was in place for a decade prior to the 2009-10 school year.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, decried Evers’ action on per-pupil spending in a statement after the budget signing.
“Wisconsin property taxpayers will also bear the burden of Gov. Evers veto regarding per-pupil school funding,” Vos said. “By allowing this level into the future, homeowners will experience massive property tax increases in the coming years.”
In Evers’ first term as governor, a state Supreme Court case created new limits on the governor’s partial veto power. The outcome still allowed partial vetoes, though highlighted the various views of how far they could go among the justices.
Beginning next month, any court challenge of Evers’ partial vetoes that reached the state’s highest court would be heard by a liberal majority. Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz will be sworn in Aug. 1 following her victory in April.
Cap Times reporter Jack Kelly contributed to this story.