School food will be better this year, Madison district leaders say

Lessons learned from last fall and a student survey in the spring are helping Madison Metropolitan School District officials as they try to avoid a repeat of the fall 2022 problems with school meals.
From the quality of the food to communication about what was on the menu, parents and school staff sounded the alarm last fall about what schools were serving to students. One teacher described the lunches as “awful” and another parent said her “kid came home starving from school” as the food served differed from what was on the menu sent to parents.
District Director of Food Services Josh Perkins said this summer is “totally different” from last, when he had just taken over the job and the department was short-staffed.
“We spent 2022 in a period of stabilizing things,” Perkins said. “In fall 2023, the goals of the department are to establish a much higher level of confidence and trust with the Madison community in the school meals.”
The start of the year will be key to that confidence, leading to whether families choose to have their student eat a school meal or send a cold lunch with them for the rest of the year.
It’s also important because the return to school can be a “pretty disorienting time for a lot of students,” Perkins said, as they adjust to the routines of a school day. That makes offering good, reliable meals especially important.
“What I think is appropriate is to make sure that we’re offering menus to students that feel like they are appealing,” he said. “The last thing you need at that time is to be disoriented, disappointed or confused by the food that’s on offer.”
The year will start out simply, he said, focusing on “solid favorites,” salad bars and ensuring the department is “fully functioning.”
“I want to be careful to make sure the welcome back to school is solid and then start to move into some more menu development,” he said.
That menu development will be partly informed by a high school student survey the district conducted in the spring. A summary of the results provided to the Cap Times showed that on average, only 35% of students eligible for free and reduced lunch were participating in MMSD’s food program daily.
Other lessons from the survey included students sharing that nutritional information is not readily available, students rated food quality as “average and not good,” the visible appearance of the food as “bad” and did not believe lunches were fresh or healthy. Focus groups indicated students wanted more culturally relevant food, better quality and more varied, relaxing eating spaces.
Perkins said surveys are one of two key measurements the district uses for the success of its food program; the other is simply how many students are eating. That number alone, though, doesn’t tell enough of the story, he said.
“That was a yes or no decision, did you eat the meal we offered or didn’t you?” he said. “There’s a lot more conversation to be had if you can actually sit down with somebody or have them give their thoughts on paper.”
Students in ‘control’
One of the key ideas behind Perkins’ plans for the food and nutrition department is to give students more control over the food they’re eating.
That can be a challenge when considering the variety of requirements for school food programs and the limitations of the lunch period, but Perkins said stations like salad bars, ramen bars and taco bars were all popular, especially at the high school level.
“We had a lot of enthusiasm for ‘build-your-own’ bars in general,” he said. “These students expect to have a lot of decision-making power in their lives, they’re really starting to feel that responsibility, that identity as adults.”
The “sense of added control” helps make them popular, Perkins said.
“I’m not having somebody say, ‘Here it is, it’s already put together, it’s on a plate, yes or no.’ If it’s a no, the conversation is over,” he said. “But if you have somebody approaching a bar where they can build something that’s much more complex, and I think beneficial to say, ‘Today I want something really simple, tomorrow I might want something a lot more dressed out and I have that control now.’”
Another way to give students control is to use produce they’ve grown themselves. Through partnerships with various local groups, including Rooted, Perkins said the district is beginning to include student-grown items in menus.
In the spring, staff included some student-grown lettuce in salads, Perkins said, “but it’s just the first step.”
“The trick is figuring out which foods are the right ones to grow so that they don’t just pop up for one day and disappear,” he said. “What we’re going to do going forward is try to make sure we grow the right thing so they show up in the menus for a longer period of time and more students get the understanding (that) your efforts did actually end up in the school meals.”
Research and improvements
That freshness could help solve one area of critical feedback from the student survey.
Among the 760 students who responded, nearly 150 said the school lunches are “not fresh” and more than 150 said they were “a little fresh.” Under 100 said they were “pretty fresh” and just a few responded with “very fresh.”
“We have to make food that they want to eat,” Perkins said.
The survey also showed that 38.2% of students “never” ate in the cafeteria.
That all came on top of the “critical feedback” from families last fall, Perkins said, in which many said they understood the difficult circumstances the district faced “but would like to have had more prior understanding of what was going on and what to expect.”
“That’s something we’re really working on and I completely can understand,” Perkins said.
To solve that, Perkins wants the department to improve its communication, especially over the summer. That includes being present at public events this month and next, as well as letting community members know what’s coming this fall with menus and recipes.
“In general, just to make sure that we don’t go quiet for the summer,” he said. “That’s going to ramp up during the enrollment period in August.
"Then as we get closer to school opening, to let people know what we’re excited about, what we’ve been doing over the summer and what to expect when school reopens.”
Staffing levels have stabilized, Perkins said, though he doesn’t think the food service world broadly is “out of the woods” on staffing challenges. He suggested the $5 an hour increase to wages last fall “made a big difference.”
“You have to figure things out day to day” when people get sick or have a personal matter to attend to, but “it became a lot more manageable in the second semester with some of our recovery of staffing levels,” Perkins said. “We have enough capacity that we could keep the operation going, keep meals happening and then also start to make future plans.”
Those future plans included rolling out some new menu items tested at East High School in May before spreading to the other high schools. A mobile meal cart outside the cafeteria offered samples of Zesty Orange Chicken Tenders, Hawaiian Teriyaki Chicken Sandwiches, Spicy Bomb Burgers, and Veggie or Chicken Ramen Bowl.
“Overwhelmingly, students reported that they liked the new food items and provided great feedback on how to improve some of the offerings,” according to the survey write up. “One student even exclaimed that the orange zesty chicken ‘tastes like a restaurant’ and came back with six other friends to try it for themselves.”
Perkins hopes to keep getting student feedback, including from elementary school students, throughout the upcoming school year.
“What I see as being a gap that we want to bridge is students feeling like there’s the rest of the food world, and then there’s the food in school, and those two things aren’t connected and particularly aren’t connected to me personally,” he said.