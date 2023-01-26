Sandburg Elementary School students surrounded four tables in the school’s library Thursday, excitedly scanning the hundreds of books they could choose from to take home.
The books came courtesy of the Madison Reading Project, a donation coordinated through Ald. Sabrina Madison, whose District 17 includes the elementary school. Madison, who said she wants to assist the school as it tries to “fully reinvigorate the energy that existed" before the pandemic, was joined by other local leaders.
Madison, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, MMSD superintendent Carlton Jenkins, the Madison School Board's president Ali Muldrow and vice president Maia Pearson all milled about the library and visited classrooms around the school to deliver books Thursday morning.
When the students found out about the plan on Wednesday, one teacher said, one of them asked if it was the “mayor of the United States” visiting. All of the officials proved popular, with students taking selfies and asking for autographs in their new books.
“When we talk about partnering with the city and our educational partners, this is an example of that,” Madison said between looking through the books around the tables. “It doesn’t take a lot; a couple of phone calls, the kids feel cared about — these kids are going to go home with those books at night and say, ‘Oh my gosh, I got this book for free at the book fair!’”
Sandburg principal Lori Lopez, who began in the role this school year, said events like Thursday’s are “what community is all about,” calling it a great opportunity for the students and teachers, especially as the students are in the middle of learning about government.
“They’re very excited about who is coming to see them and having a very special visitor,” Lopez said.
For Rowan Childs, the executive director of the Madison Reading Project, it was great to see “this much excitement in the room over books and visitors.” It was also important, Childs noted, that the books in many ways reflected the students picking them up, with diverse characters and two tables of Spanish-language books.
Muldrow called giving books away for free “like the opposite of banning books,” referencing some libraries in other states having to remove books from their shelves due to new state laws.
“I just so appreciate Sabrina Madison for bringing us all together to do something that is this special,” Muldrow said. “Seeing the mayor handing books to our students, it’s kind of grounding us in what we should be doing and what it should mean to lead in this community.”
Having people like herself, Rhodes-Conway, Muldrow and Pearson in the room, Madison said it makes “government a bit more accessible” to the students and their families, while also providing a chance for the officials themselves to connect on issues they can collaborate on. Rhodes-Conway said that while she and Jenkins have their own meetings, they connected in the library and reminded each other of the opportunities for the city and school district to work together.
“We’re all dedicated to improving the lives of our young people and the more we can do that together, the better,” she said, adding that as a “lifelong bookworm,” it was great to see students excited about books.
Teacher Jimena Maier said the representation of diversity in both the books and the leaders who visited the school Thursday was important.
“It’s really great to be able to give the kids the opportunity to see leaders of color, because they don’t get to see that much in the real world,” she said while holding a stack of “thank you” cards the students had written to the visitors. “They feel represented.”
For the Sandburg community, it felt especially gratifying “to be somebody’s priority,” Parent Teacher Organization secretary and treasurer Becky Van Boxtel said. Madison reached out to the PTO to discuss how she could help, Van Boxtel recalled.
“Madison focuses on equity all around the schools, and this is a great example of it,” she said. “And it shows that it extends to us, as well.”