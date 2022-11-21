A little more than two years after voting to remove police officers from Madison high schools, now-mayoral candidate Gloria Reyes said she would explore putting them back if elected mayor.
Reyes, who announced her mayoral bid earlier this month, shared her position with For The Record Sunday. She was president of the School Board at the time of the June 2020 vote.
“I think that officers play a critical role in our schools,” Reyes said Sunday. “I thought that coming into it and I still do.”
As mayor, she would not have unilateral authority to put officers in schools. The school resource officer program, originally begun in the 1990s, operated on a contract between the city of Madison and the Madison Metropolitan School District.
Both sides voted to terminate it in summer 2020 amid nationwide and local protests over police brutality of Black people, specifically in response to the murder of George Floyd by officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis. Reyes said as police officers became “a focal point” of the protests, it “moved us away from officers” in schools.
“It wouldn’t have helped them to stay,” Reyes said. “They couldn’t do their job effectively if they were continuing to be criticized for their actions while in schools.”
Incumbent Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who announced her reelection bid Sunday, supported ending the program in 2020.
Data on the SRO program repeatedly showed racial disparities in who received citations or was arrested by officers in schools.
Reyes, a former police officer, supported the program in 2019, siding with the majority in a 4 to 3 vote to renew the contract at that time. A few weeks before the 2020 vote, she announced her position had changed.
That announcement came after it was clear the contract was likely to be ended, given the position of at least four other board members. The vote later in the month was unanimous.
Protests had included visits to elected officials’ homes, including Reyes’, after which she initially reiterated her support for officers in schools. Freedom Inc. had led a “No Cops in Schools” movement for years prior to the vote, regularly demonstrating at School Board meetings.
During the meeting where the vote took place, Reyes said she "had to put aside my own personal and professional views about police in schools to reflect on the many voices that have advocated for change."
“There comes a time when a leader, a professional, has to listen, particularly during challenging times, to reassess and change direction depending on the will of the people," she said. "This is one of those times.”
She offered a similar sentiment Sunday.
“I can’t move with my own values and what I want. I have to really think about what is happening in the environment, what is the community saying at this very moment in time. George Floyd, it was devastating,” she said. “We were in a pandemic and we had protests around this and it wasn’t fair for our community to continue to have officers in schools when we weren’t even in school.”
The move to virtual learning amid the pandemic offered a “good opportunity to reassess and evaluate,” she said.
“Now we are at a really good place where the Madison School District has assessed and evaluated and come up with some innovative solutions to respond to the behavior issues in school, but let’s see how it looks with adding officers in schools if that is the direction we want to go,” she said.
Since the vote, the district has had two safety-focused committees to assess other approaches to security in schools.
If the question did come up at the School Board level again, it would be unlikely to change, at least with the current board.
Ali Muldrow, Savion Castro, Christina Gomez Schmidt and Nicki Vander Meulen all previously voted against the contract. Since the vote, Maia Pearson, Nichelle Nichols and Laura Simkin have joined the board, and only Simkin has offered support for returning officers to MMSD’s high schools.
Vander Meulen and Gomez Schmidt’s seats are up for election in the spring. Vander Meulen has announced she will run for a third term, while Gomez Schmidt has said there will be an announcement in the coming weeks.
Muldrow, the current board president, wrote in a message to the Cap Times Monday that, “School based policing resulted in almost two decades of disproportionately arresting and issuing citations to children of color.
“As board president I am proud to see our school district embrace developmentally appropriate approaches to the behavior and mental health of the young people we serve,” Muldrow wrote. “I believe we as a community can work together to move away from the criminalization of children, and it is hard to see someone I have an incredible amount of respect for campaigning on the idea that we should go back to school based policing given her awareness of its impact.”
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in a statement that the Madison Police Department “continues to play an integral part of the district's safety and security plans and procedures” even without SROs.
“The safety of our scholars and staff is an extremely important issue for all of us in the MMSD community, and it is something we must continue to have conversations around,” LeMonds wrote. “Although it is ultimately a School Board decision, the district appreciates Ms. Reyes' unique perspective and insight on school safety, and we encourage and welcome conversation on how to best make our schools safe and welcoming learning spaces for all of our scholars and staff.”