One current and three retired Madison Metropolitan School District educators asked the School Board and district administration to show more respect to staff Monday night.
The four speakers, each wearing a red Madison Teachers Inc. T-shirt, spoke during the public comment session of Monday’s School Board meeting. Their comments reflected ongoing difficulties for school staff amid a nationwide school staffing shortage, with around 100 teaching positions still vacant here.
“Right now, the focus of MMSD should be retaining staff,” MTI teachers unit vice president Andrea Missureli said. “The less staff that leave, the less vacancies we have.”
Missureli spoke specifically of the ongoing Employee Handbook revision process, which involves a group of MTI leaders and district staff discussing potential changes for the next year. She suggested that “the only proposals that were introduced by MMSD at our last meeting were all deficient-oriented and if adopted would make employees relatively worse-off without any benefits to recruiting or retaining educators.”
She mentioned the district proposing to eliminate some benefits, but did not go into specifics.
“If the handbook committee is going to make real changes in our handbook to retain and recruit staff, more time than Jan. 15 will be needed,” she said. “MMSD can’t afford not to make the changes for next year so we’re not in a worse staffing shortage than this year.”
Specific suggestions for improvement included returning to the contract renewal process used prior to the pandemic, ensuring staff have planning and collaboration time with colleagues, additional transparency on school staffing allocations and full cost-of-living pay increases — something the district did not offer in the 2022-23 budget.
Otherwise, she suggested, things could get worse.
“We need impactful change in our handbook before May 15 or the mass exodus of staff will continue,” she said. “It’ll become impossible to staff our schools with qualified teachers and the staff that our students deserve.”
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in a statement Tuesday that the district “has hired more teacher staff this year than ever before, and now employs its largest teacher workforce in many years.”
“We value the voices of all MMSD staff. Our teachers who participated in public comment at last night’s Board meeting spoke from the heart, and their words were powerful,” LeMonds wrote. “The district’s recruitment strategy continues to make progress in addressing the nationwide teacher shortage impacting our school district.”
He said the 100 vacancies “only represent approximately 3.8% of our roughly 2,600 teaching positions and 1.7% of our overall staff.”
LeMonds also alluded to the ongoing financial challenges school districts face, calling the challenges ahead “serious” after a state budget that did not raise revenue limits for school districts each of the past two years.
“We are hopeful that through collaborative employee handbook discussion with MTI, and the State Legislature living up to its responsibility to appropriately fund public education in Wisconsin, we will be able to continue our work to do what is right for our scholars, value all MMSD staff, while being good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” he wrote.
The three retired teachers who spoke each emphasized the importance of respect. Joan Jacobson, who “proudly” taught at La Follette High School for 30 years, said she doesn’t feel proud of Madison schools right now.
“So many teachers and educational assistants I talk with in our district tell me they don’t feel valued, they don’t feel respected and they don’t feel heard; it’s little wonder we have staff shortages,” she said. “Some of my friends even tell me they don’t think they’ll make it to retirement age working for the district.”
Susan Cohen and Bonnie Augusta, who are both at-large members of the MTI retiree unit’s board of directors, both spoke about the importance of allowing staff to use their planning, collaboration and professional development time. Cohen asked for board members to respond to her emails so she could feel her voice was heard, while Augusta focused on the broad theme of respect.
“This is all about respect,” Augusta said. “Ultimately, the respect for all of the students and what they deserve from their education.”
Missureli said the district has to work to attract teachers, noting that many have simply left the profession because of the challenges teachers face.
“MTI’s biggest push is to retain and attract teachers so there isn’t a staffing shortage because our students deserve to have consistency in their classrooms,” Missureli said. “There are plenty of certified teachers in Dane County who are choosing not to teach anymore.
“This is a mass exodus of staff. We have to prevent that.”