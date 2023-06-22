Republican members of the Legislature’s budget-writing committee were poised Thursday to fulfill an earlier promise to slash funding for the University of Wisconsin System in an effort to curb diversity, equity and inclusion offices and programming on campuses across the state.
The $32 million cut, which is about the same amount the System would have spent on DEI initiatives, will be included in Republicans’ budget proposal along with the elimination of 188 UW System positions related to DEI. Lawmakers are expected to complete their budget proposal Thursday evening.
The Republicans on the committee said hours ahead of the vote they want the System to instead use the funds to invest in projects that will bolster the state’s workforce. Accordingly, Republicans on the committee said they will set the $32 million aside in the budget and UW System officials can approach the committee at a later date with a plan on how to spend the funds on provisions to try and grow the state’s workforce.
“We will be redirecting taxpayer dollars throughout the UW System that are now being spent to divide people based on race and a single ideology, and instead we're going to focus these dollars towards enhancing Wisconsin's future workforce,” said Rep. Alex Dallman, a Republican member of the Joint Finance Committee from Green Lake.
He added that the UW System forces students to “view the world through a lens of race, gender or economic class just to obtain” their degrees.
When asked why the committee was cutting the UW System’s funding while the state sits on a projected $7 billion budget surplus, Rep. Mark Born, a co-chair of the committee, defended the committee’s decision.
“(The UW System and UW campuses) need to refocus their priorities on being partners and developing our workforce and the future of the state,” said Born, a Republican from Beaver Dam. “And we're hopeful that they're going to be ready to do that as we move forward.”
Evers told reporters last week he would not sign any budget that includes a cut for the System. A spokesperson for Evers did not immediately respond to questions Thursday about whether the governor will fulfill that pledge in light of the committee’s looming action.
System warns of campus closures, tuition increases
In response to the committee’s forthcoming vote, UW System President Jay Rothman said in a statement that Republicans missed “a real opportunity to develop the talent that tomorrow’s workforce desperately needs.”
“Instead, continued erosion of state investment will diminish student access and affordability at our public universities,” he said. “This is … a significant setback to Wisconsin’s efforts to win the war for talent.”
In a Monday hearing held by the Senate Committee on Universities and Revenue, Rothman said the slash could result in tuition increases, bring an end to some courses and programming — and, at worst, lead to campus closures.
Without increased state funding, the System is projected to reach a $60.1 million structural deficit by the end of 2023-24. Rothman said he’s told chancellors to audit the finances of the System’s two-year branch campuses to evaluate their long-term viability.
“I’ve told them everything is on the table if funding gets tighter,” he said ahead of the vote Thursday. “We’ve got to look at every lever we have. The university is a business.”
‘Division, exclusion and indoctrination’
The battle over the UW System’s budget stems from state Republicans’ efforts to dismantle DEI, mirroring a larger national push by the GOP.
Within higher education, DEI offices are meant to foster belonging among historically underrepresented groups and help recruit diverse faculty, students and staff.
At the state Republican Party convention, Vos said DEI stands for “division, exclusion and indoctrination” and that such programming is “the single most important issue” facing the nation.
“For the past 10 years, the left has used every bit of their resources to indoctrinate and to burrow like a tick inside the university system,” he said. “The overt racism, the overt exclusion, the overt indoctrination is so deep inside the UW System, I am embarrassed to be an alumni. We have got to fix that.”
While Rothman said he is a proponent of DEI, he said he understands some of the issues Republicans have posed. Last month he announced System universities would prohibit mandatory diversity statements for job applicants.
“Are there things in DEI that get off the rails? The answer is yes,” Rothman said. “The pendulum can swing too far.”
But Rothman has also said that DEI encompasses more than just race. In testimony to lawmakers, he said DEI offices additionally support veterans, first-generation students, women in STEM and people across the political spectrum.
Sen. Stephen Nass, R-Whitewater, called that a “cover for what else is going on.”
Democrats push back
Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, said Democrats on the Joint Finance Committee “reject the entire concept” of the Republican plan to weed out DEI spending.
Sen. Kelda Roys, whose district encompasses UW-Madison’s campus, said her Republican colleagues’ actions show GOP lawmakers are not interested in investing in the UW System.
“It’s going to be very difficult for (the UW System) to make up the money that’s being stolen away from them by Joint Finance,” Roys said.
Goyke said he plans to vote against the budget at the Joint Finance Committee Thursday and when it reaches the floor of the Assembly next week.