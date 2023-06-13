In an effort to curb diversity, equity and inclusion offices at University of Wisconsin System schools, the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee is planning to cut the System’s funding by $32 million in the state’s next budget.
That’s about the same amount the System would have spent on DEI initiatives, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told the Associated Press on Tuesday. He threatened last month to cut funding for the System if it did not eliminate its DEI offices.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called the move “short-sighted” and part of “Republicans’ decade-long war on higher education institutions” in Wisconsin. He had proposed a $305.9 million increase to the System’s budget over the next two years.
“These cuts will be disastrous for our UW System, almost certainly causing cuts to campuses and critical programs statewide, and will only hurt our kids, our state’s economy, and our state’s workforce in the process,” Evers said in a statement.
The move comes just days after Republicans declined to fund a new engineering building at UW-Madison — the university’s top priority in the capital budget — and follows a long pattern of lagging state support for the System. In the last budget session, the finance committee approved $8.25 million in additional money for the UW System, compared with Evers’ proposed $190 million.
Public funding for UW System universities is among the lowest in the nation, ranking 42nd compared with other states, according to a report from the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association.
Another report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows the System received $15,079 in public funding per student in 2021 — well below the national average for four-year schools, which is $17,733 per student.
State Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, took aim at Vos and his Republican colleagues for their decision to cut the System’s funding, accusing the speaker of having “a one-man vendetta against Madison and UW-Madison.”
“UW-Madison is the economic engine of our state,” Roys, whose district encompasses UW-Madison’s campus, said in an interview with the Cap Times. “And it's a damn shame that Robin Vos hates UW-Madison more than he loves our state.”
A spokesperson for Vos did not immediately respond to an email Tuesday seeking the speaker’s response to Roys’ comments.
Without increased state funding, the System is projected to reach a $60.1 million structural deficit by the end of 2023-24, UW System President Jay Rothman said late last month. He told reporters that closing universities is a last resort but that the System has to face the economic reality, which could mean cuts to programming and staff.
“At the end of the day, you never cut your way to success. You just can’t do that,” Rothman said. “But (school closures are) certainly a function if we can't figure out the revenue side of the equation and the expense side of the equation.”
While the System will add about $38 million in revenue next year under a new tuition plan, which will increase undergraduate tuition and fees for resident students by an average of 5%, a majority of the money will help fund pay plan increases for faculty and staff.
The budget cut also mirrors a larger push by Republicans to prevent public universities from promoting DEI. Over 20 states have introduced anti-DEI bills, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.
Days after Vos threatened to cut funding for the System if it did not eliminate DEI offices, Rothman announced System universities would prohibit mandatory diversity statements for job applicants.
In academia, diversity statements typically ask applicants to describe their experience advancing DEI in the workplace or in their personal lives, which Rothman said some perceived as a “political litmus test.” Critics say the practice pushes candidates to conform to progressive views, while proponents say it ensures applicants are reflective of an increasingly diverse student body.
Yet Rothman’s directive proved not to be enough for Vos, who told the Associated Press that the System’s diversity programming is divisive and offers “little public good.” He suggested the System redirect spending to what he believes are more productive initiatives.
UW System spokesman Mark Pitsch declined to comment, saying the System is waiting to see what comes before the budget-writing committee. The Joint Finance Committee is set to vote on funding for the UW System Tuesday evening.
Cap Times politics reporter Jack Kelly contributed to this story.