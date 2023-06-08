Republican legislators and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced a rare compromise Thursday on two of the most significant pieces of state spending: money allocated to local governments and K-12 education.
Since last month, Republicans and Evers had been working on a compromise on the funding for local governments, known as “shared revenue.” Until now, school funding plans had largely been unknown beyond Evers’ proposal for a historically large investment.
Thursday, all parties announced that they’d combined the topics to find a compromise. That deal includes more than $1 billion in funding for public schools, a historic investment in the state’s school choice program and limits on some local government powers.
Both legislative houses must still approve the new bill and then Evers must sign it. When asked if Republicans have the votes to pass it, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said, “We will.” He and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, suggested they believe some Democrats will vote for the compromise, as well.
For Madison, the most significant change comes in the school funding, as the shared revenue compromises were mostly focused on the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County.
Revenue limits, which govern how much school districts can spend through the combination of state aid and local property taxes, will increase by $325 per pupil in each year of the 2023-25 biennial budget. While per pupil revenue limits vary by district based on operational referendums, student populations and exemptions under state law, they ranged from $10,000 to $26,000 per student in the current school year — the Madison Metropolitan School District was at $14,254, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Along with that funding for public schools, private and charter schools would receive what Vos said would be the largest investment in state history for school choice. Under a new reimbursement formula, K-8 private schools would receive $9,500 per pupil enrolled through the school choice program, charter schools would receive $11,000 per pupil and high schools would receive $12,000 per pupil.
“The good news for Wisconsin taxpayers is that every one of those numbers is still less than the amount that we spend in any public school in the state,” Vos said. “But the good news for the parents who want a different choice is … they are going to have the resources to keep those schools as great as they are today.”
Other school funding initiatives include $50 million for reading and literacy programs, $30 million toward school-based mental health services and an increased reimbursement for special education services.
“What's best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and I will never stop trying to do the right thing for our kids,” Evers said in a statement. “This compromise ensures we make a historic investment in this budget for K-12 schools and education, providing more than $1 billion that can be used for our kids in the classroom, while also working to improve literacy and reading outcomes and support school-based mental health services statewide.”
On shared revenue, all municipalities around the state will receive a minimum 20% increase in shared revenue funding.
“For too long, our communities have been asked to do more with less, and this agreement is critical to ensure our local partners have the resources they need to meet basic and unique needs alike,” Evers said. “This compromise will be transformative for our communities and our state, and coming to an agreement in principle on major parts of this proposal is a significant milestone in my negotiations with Republican leaders over the past few months.”
The main sticking point on shared revenue prior to Thursday was over how Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee could increase the sales tax in their municipalities. The Assembly version of the bill required the county and city to get voters’ approval via referendums to do so.
Increasing the sales tax in the Milwaukee area is seen by local officials as an important step in providing financial relief to the state’s cash-strapped largest city.
Thursday’s compromise no longer requires a referendum, but the Milwaukee City Council would need a two-thirds vote to increase the sales tax by up to 2%, and the Milwaukee County Board would need a two-thirds vote to increase the sales tax by up to 0.4%. That would generate an additional $184 million for the city and $76 million for the county, if approved.
Other pieces of the bill, according to Republican legislators, include prohibiting local public health officials from closing businesses, not allowing any more funding to go to the Milwaukee streetcar and maintaining or increasing certain public safety services, including the number of police officers and firefighters in Milwaukee. Milwaukee Public Schools is also required to station 25 school resource officers in its schools.
Madison schools
The school funding news came at a convenient time for Madison school leaders.
On Tuesday, the School Board announced its plan to give staff an 8% base wage increase next school year, the maximum allowed by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission. While that was welcome news to Madison Teachers Inc., which had been pushing for that increase this spring, it also added to a looming fiscal cliff for the district.
Without the use of one-time federal COVID-19 relief dollars and money from the general fund, which serves as a way to measure the district’s financial health and help its cash flow throughout the year, the budget proposal with an 8% increase built in creates a nearly $30 million deficit going forward.
With two years of around $8 million in additional revenue authority, that gap is now smaller, even if still substantial.
The additional special education aid and mental health funding will also help cover some district services.
Local shared revenue
The new plan doesn’t seem to change much for Madison on shared revenue.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway previously told the Cap Times the increase in the plan was not enough. She reiterated that Thursday, just as the Republican press conference was beginning, though she made it clear she hadn't seen the updated proposal, as a written version was not published as of Thursday afternoon.
"We’re still in a place that’s really inadequate for the city of Madison,” Rhodes-Conway said in an interview Thursday. “What I’m hearing is we’re still going to receive the $2.8 million, which is much less than if shared revenue had simply kept pace with inflation and certainly doesn’t come anywhere close to filling the structural deficit the Legislature has forced us into.”
She said that any increase at this time can be considered “historic.”
“This is the first time we’ve seen shared revenue increase in a long time and any increase is certainly welcome,” she said. “But I think it would be a mistake for anyone to think this actually solves all of the issues with funding local government.
“That’s certainly not the case for Madison, and I think it will be true for many other communities.”
Cap Times reporters Allison Garfield and Jack Kelly contributed to this article.