Students of color in Wisconsin high schools are less likely to reap the full benefits of taking Advanced Placement coursework, according to a new analysis from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
In a report published Thursday, the nonpartisan research group points to data from the 2017-18 school year — the most recent for which data is available through the Civil Rights Data Collection — that shows 32% of students enrolled in an AP course didn’t take an AP exam.
For Black, American Indian or Alaska Native, Hispanic, Hawaiian/Pacific Islander students and those considered two or more races, however, the rate is above 32%. It’s highest for Black students, with 50% of those enrolled in an AP class not taking an AP exam.
While the classes alone are considered helpful for students considering attending college as they’re supposed to be more rigorous, one of the most significant benefits is the ability to earn college credit at a much lower cost by scoring at a certain level on an AP exam.
Data from the state Department of Public Instruction has long shown racial disparities in which students score high enough to gain college credit, but WPF’s new report adds to the context by unearthing a “fundamental disparity in terms of which students actually take the test.”
According to WPF, 59.9% of Black students in the Madison Metropolitan School District who were enrolled in an AP course in 2017-18 did not take the test. That was the fourth-highest percentage among the 10 districts in the state with the most Black students enrolled in AP courses, behind only Beloit (83.7%), Wauwatosa (82%) and Racine (68.9%).
Milwaukee Public Schools, the only Wisconsin district larger than MMSD, saw all student groups have lower rates of opting out of AP exams than the state average.
“This is especially important as MPS serves large numbers of students of color and is the district with the highest AP enrollment for English Learners and students who identify as American Indian or Alaska Native, Black, and Hispanic, and is a very close second for students identifying as Asian,” WPF writes in its report.
WPF states that MPS leaders suggest the district’s success is potentially due to “an increased push in identifying and recruiting students who would do well in and benefit from AP courses that began in the 2016-17 school year.”
MMSD has also pushed to diversify advanced learning classrooms in recent years, including moving toward an “Earned Honors” program that allows students to earn an honors credit in a regular education class. That does not apply for AP courses, however.
The WPF report notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has likely added to the gap. Data from DPI, the forum states, “suggest overall test-taking and some disparities have worsened during the pandemic.”
DPI data from the 2020-21 school year shows that white, Pacific Isle and Asian students in MMSD participated in AP exams at the highest rates — with 33.3% of Pacific Isle, 30.2% of Asian students and 28.7% of white students enrolled in MMSD high schools participating that year. Meanwhile, just 9.2% of Hispanic students and 4.2% of Black students participated.
That data does not show how many students were enrolled in AP courses, however.
WPF notes that students enrolled in AP courses have “chosen to enroll” in those, “so they would seem to be interested and invested in the potential benefits of the AP curriculum.”
“A key question is what factors prevent them from reaping the full benefits of that enrollment by taking the exams and potentially earning college credits?” the report states.
While financial concerns could be one explanation, as the tests do have a cost, districts are required to cover the cost for students who are eligible for free or reduced lunch. WPF suggests a lack of understanding around that or “bureaucratic hurdles to accessing it” could remain problems, however.
“To some degree, communication to students and families about the potential benefits of taking both AP courses and the exams, as well as the financial support for doing so, may help to address the gap,” WPF states.
The other factor is students’ “own assessment of their readiness and knowledge of the material,” the report states, and how a given subject aligns with their future goals.
“Ensuring that students have access to AP courses that correspond to their postsecondary plans may increase engagement, including test taking,” WPF states. “Addressing broader disparities within K-12 education is also likely to be helpful or even necessary.”