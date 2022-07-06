Wisconsin spent $12,740 per student in 2020, ranking it 25th among the 50 states, according to a new report.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum published its look at per-pupil public school spending for grades pre-kindergarten through 12 in the state Wednesday, showing that the state has dropped continuously from ranking 11th among the states in 2002. That year, the state spent $8,574 per student compared to a national average of $7,701.
In 2020, the national average had risen to $13,494 per student. That national average grew by 75.2% in that time, well above Wisconsin’s 48.6% increase, which was the third-smallest of any state ahead of Idaho and Indiana.
While per-pupil spending has risen most years since 2002 — with the major exception following Act 10 — the national average has risen at a faster rate, according to the report. That has left Wisconsin’s ranking remaining the same or falling every year since 2002, other than when it moved from 23rd in 2016 to 22nd in 2017.
“This relative decline correlates with a drop in Wisconsin’s state and local tax burden and national tax ranking as state elected officials have sought to limit property and income taxes,” the report states.
Over the same period of time, the report notes, inflation rose 43.9% — meaning Wisconsin’s relative school spending grew slightly, while the national average grew at a higher rate.
The report suggests Act 10 — the 2011 law that quashed collective bargaining rights for most public employees, including teachers — and declining enrollment have contributed to Wisconsin’s rank, with spending on benefits for school staff decreasing following the new law under Republican then-Gov. Scott Walker.
Enrollment, on the other hand, could be helping keep Wisconsin’s rank among the top half of states. The state has seen a 3.8% decline in public school enrollment since 2002, while the nation saw a 1.8% increase overall.
“The state’s loss of students means that Wisconsin’s current per-pupil spending figures look better than they would if both state and national enrollment had held steady since 2002,” the report states.
Over the same time period as the state’s drop in per-pupil spending rank, the state lowered the tax burden on residents, reducing financial support flowing to schools, the report found. From 2002-19 (the last year national figures are available), the state dropped that percentage from 11.2% to 10.3%.
“This drop of 0.9 percentage points may seem relatively insignificant, but it amounted to $2.59 billion less in state and local tax revenues collected in 2019 alone,” the report states.
The significance of taxes to financing public education — 93.4% of Wisconsin school spending was from state and local revenues in 2019 — “makes it difficult to hold down taxes without consequently limiting education spending.”
Ending in 2020, the report does not include a host of significant factors, from the further drop in enrollment during the pandemic to the 2021-23 state budget that kept revenue limits flat, limiting how much money school districts could take in through the combination of property taxes and state aid.
“Those limits could further slow growth in school spending here relative to the rest of the country, although the spending of one-time federal pandemic relief funds makes that outcome more difficult to predict,” the report states.
WPF notes that “public policy is always an exercise in tradeoffs,” and officials will have to balance those in the years ahead. Recent school district referenda, which have passed at a high rate around the state, including in Madison in 2020, “indicate that many voters in recent years may not be satisfied with the spending allowed by state revenue limits on local education.”
Despite those referenda, which often allow districts to spend above that state revenue limit, Wisconsin residents are paying less of their income in taxes and spending has been slower here than nationally.
The next state budget is just under a year away, with a gubernatorial election this fall that could have significant consequences for school spending.
“In their deliberations, voters and elected officials alike may wish to consider Wisconsin’s PreK-12 spending compared to the nation as well as other available data such as how well the current resources are meeting student needs,” the report states. “Voters’ and officials’ decisions will ultimately impact both their own pocketbooks and the capacity of public school districts to serve and educate children.”
Many school officials, including in Madison, have pushed over the past year for more spending on education. In March, more than 200 education and business organizations called on state legislators to use some of the budget surplus and the state’s rainy day fund on education.
“Right now could be one of those moments, in the midst of a pandemic, that Wisconsin takes the lead and shows everyone how we can do this together,” Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins said at a March 2 press conference. “Please, take this moment, come together across party lines and invest back in Wisconsin.”