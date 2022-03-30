A new report shows that summer school enrollment rebounded across Wisconsin in 2021 after a significant decline in 2020, but it has not reached pre-pandemic levels.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum published a new report Wednesday showing that summer term enrollment returned to 88.3% of summer 2019 enrollment statewide, though districts varied greatly on their individual enrollment changes. Summer school enrollment is both an economic factor in district budgets and an opportunity for students to engaged in learning amid one of the most tumultuous periods in education history.
“While the increase from the low in summer 2020 is encouraging, the continued enrollment shortfall raises concerns, especially given evidence that students’ need and academic gaps grew during the pandemic, boosting the potential value of summer school as an intervention,” the report states.
The Madison Metropolitan School District saw its summer semester enrollment drop by 62.8% from 2019 to the first pandemic summer in 2020, when the program remained entirely virtual. Enrollment statewide plunged by 57.3% that summer.
While MMSD’s enrollment last year rebounded by 73.7% of the 2019 enrollment, it still lagged behind the statewide rate. According to the WPF report, “few explanations directly addressed why enrollment did not fully rebound for 2021.”
“One district official said in an interview that families and students were eager to come back, but a shortage of available staff left supply unable to meet demand,” the report states. “He cited staff burnout as a primary driver of the shortage. Other reasons for the incomplete recovery may have included continued public health concerns or decisions to gradually restore programming.”
Other districts saw a wide range of enrollment, with Milwaukee Public Schools seeing a lower summer school enrollment in 2021 than 2020, while Green Bay Area Public Schools "far outstripped" even its pre-pandemic numbers, almost doubling its enrollment from 2019 to 2021.
Districts get to count each summer enrollee as 0.4 worth of a full-time equivalent student in their enrollment formula that determines how much revenue districts can raise through a combination of state aid and local property taxes.
Even getting back to pre-pandemic enrollment levels, the report states, “would ensure that students are no longer missing out on offerings previously available to them and would forestall further state equalization aid and revenue limit decreases for districts.”
“Optimally, school officials would also leverage the additional teaching time and revenue afforded by summer school to accelerate student learning and support students’ socioemotional health,” it states.
In 2021, MMSD ran its summer school programming at 21 schools for students who had recently completed grades 4K-12, with a focus balanced between academics and social-emotional learning. Some grades were in-person while others had virtual opportunities.
This year, MMSD will have in-person opportunities available for its summer semester for all grades, with a virtual option for grades 9-12, at least.
For grades K-8, enrollment is by invitation based on who schools identify as candidates for summer learning. The high school course catalog was shared earlier this month and enrollment is open until the summer semester begins in late June.
The district is also hoping to attract students through a new Visual & Performing Arts Summer Academy, funding through $1.3 million of federal COVID relief funding, which the School Board approved unanimously March 22. The new program will include a variety of community partnerships, with a focus on programming geared toward self-expression, self-identity and building students’ interests in art experiences, according to a memo to the School Board.
“I want to thank our superintendent and our senior leadership team and our community for supporting these opportunities for young people and for helping us to wage greater opportunity within artistic expression for our young people,” board president Ali Muldrow said.
WPF points to this summer as an important time, especially given the ongoing need for student academic recovery intervention, though the report noted that research indicates the most effective voluntary summer school programs provide “high-quality instruction in a positive climate and emphasize consistent attendance.”
“Ultimately, the specific interventions that districts employ will matter less than their impact,” the report states. “Early evidence has shown that students need additional support to regain their pre-pandemic learning. Programs like summer school that previously played a role in helping students succeed are now more important than ever to help students recover and reach their full potential.”