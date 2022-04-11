A new report recommends Madison’s One City Schools “keep dreaming big” while also improving communication and providing more support for staff.
The “process evaluation executive summary” from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Center for Research on Early Childhood Education evaluated the charter school for the 2020-21 school year. It’s part of a five-year, comprehensive evaluation that was supported by a $1 million grant from the Wisconsin Partnership Program and University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health awarded in 2019.
Researchers interviewed One City staff and families, sent out a survey and observed preschool and elementary school classrooms beginning in late 2020 and through summer 2021. They found that planning time and substitute staff were limited, decision-making processes were not always clear and communication with staff and families could improve.
One City founder and CEO Kaleem Caire said Monday that he was “not surprised” by any of the recommendations in the report, especially given that the evaluation took place during the first full school year of the COVID-19 pandemic. One City was open for the entire year, while the Madison Metropolitan School District and others in the Dane County area did not open until later in the school year for most students.
“We’re really trying to set One City up as a model that others can learn from and that we can replicate, in some form or another, pieces of what we do to other schools,” Caire said. “(This report) illuminated for us a lot of what we were doing well, but then those areas for improvement, and they were real.”
Since the grant was awarded, the school has expanded to cover grades 4K-4 in addition to the preschool it launched as in 2015. By 2024, the school plans to serve 888 students in grades 4K-12, with another 66 children at the preschool level.
One City will move to its new 157,000-square-foot facility at 1707 W. Broadway in Monona ahead of next school year.
The first recommendation, to “keep innovating, keep dreaming big,” also recognized “that One City has undertaken a critical task of lifting up all children, but particularly Madison’s Black children who have been long underserved by our community.”
“In a short time, One City has mapped a plan for success by thinking outside of the box to create a unique set of schools,” the report states. “These schools are vibrant places that exemplify innovation.”
The areas for improvement are also often challenges for traditional public schools. Staffing, for example, has become a nationwide challenge for schools exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report states that One City elementary teachers “reported not only their lack of planning time but also of the impacts of teacher turnover on their work.”
[COVID accelerates growing MMSD staff shortages]
“One City has already taken an important step in reducing turnover by providing professional salaries and benefits to teachers,” the report states. “To retain high-quality staff, every effort should be made to give them the time and space to do the planning and learning that leads to great education.”
It further suggested that the school make an effort to schedule planning time for preschool teachers so that “teaching partners can attend together and have a shared understanding of practice.”
Decision-making at the school is not always clear to families and staff, the report found, including “how and by whom decisions are made.”
“We also learned from administrators that there needs to be clarification on who makes the decisions in what areas,” the researchers wrote. “For this reason, clarity and transparency is vital so that stakeholders know where they fit into the organizational structure.”
Additionally, while the principal, CEO and administrators are involved in a variety of decisions, the report suggested that parents and teachers “have few opportunities to be part of the troubleshooting process or decision-making process.”
“The system needs to have input from the parents and teachers into issues that impact their lives and also to be responsive to the input in a timely manner,” the report suggests.
Finally, elementary school parents offered a mixed review of communication, with some sharing that they could communicate anytime with teachers and receive a response while others thought communication could improve. Preschool parents suggested “safety issues or troubleshooting processes are sometimes not promptly shared with parents.”
Caire said that pre-pandemic, much of the school’s communication with parents came through the informal conversations at pickup and dropoff times. With COVID, however, that time was lost.
“We started to learn more about what they valued from us regarding our communication from a lot of those things that weren’t happening,” he said.
The school now offers classroom newsletters from every classroom and monthly newsletters, along with a parent council, Caire said.
“We've done a lot of things to try to make sure that that communication is solid,” he said. “And I think we're a lot better when you still have room for improvement.”
Future phases of the study will include an evaluation of outcomes for children, parents, teachers, community partners and systems and an evaluation of how much responsibility One City has for outcomes.
Caire said the school tries to “be a model of what others can do, not to point out what they can’t do.”
“We take ourselves seriously, we have to get this right, which is why we have a longitudinal evaluation,” he said. “We can’t afford to fail and not know we’re failing or to be succeeding and not know why.”