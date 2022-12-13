Property taxes for K-12 school districts in Wisconsin will rise again this year statewide, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
While the 2021-23 state budget explicitly aimed to lower school-related property taxes, voter approval of an increasing number of local school referendums have offset it enough to cause the continued rise.
According to the WPF report, which is based on preliminary data from the state Department of Revenue, property taxpayers will pay $78.7 million more toward K-12 schools on bills set to be mailed out later this month. That will bring the total from $5.4 billion last year to $5.48 billion.
While that’s a “relatively modest” 1.5% increase when compared to past years, it brings the state to 11 consecutive years of increasing K-12 property taxes.
“The likely cause of these unexpected increases is the significant number and amount of recent K-12 referenda approved by voters,” the report states. “As the Wisconsin Policy Forum has written about extensively, school district referenda in recent years have passed at higher rates and in higher numbers than they have for the past two decades.”
In the current biennial budget, Republican legislators refused to increase the revenue limit for school districts, which governs the maximum they can raise between the combination of property taxes and state aid. Without a change there, the state aid increase that did make it into the budget served as an effective property tax cut.
But districts can surpass the revenue limit through successful local ballot measures. This year alone, districts put 92 operational ballot questions on ballots around the state, with all but 16 of them receiving approval.
Those totals don’t include the Madison Metropolitan School District or Milwaukee Public Schools, both of which passed operational referendums in 2020 that continue to allow them to surpass the revenue limit. Both districts are among those that are increasing their total tax levies and contributing to the statewide rise, WPF notes.
“Property tax levies increased 3.7% on December tax bills in those districts that have adopted referenda since 2020 while they fell 1.3% in districts that have not,” the report states.
State leaders are expected to begin discussing the next biennial budget early next year. Regardless of what they do with the revenue limit, there are two factors to watch for their impact on property taxes toward K-12 schools.
The first is the soon-to-sunset federal COVID-19 relief funding that has boosted school budgets over the past two years. Most funds must be spent by September 2024, which could leave holes in some district budgets if they’ve used the influx of one-time money on operational costs.
“With federal pandemic aid dwindling and inflationary pressures to raise employee wages and benefits still present, local governments in the state will likely face continued pressure to increase property taxes over the next two years,” the report states. “The degree to which they do so will depend in no small measure on the choices that Evers and the Legislature make in the next state budget.”
Enrollment dropping in public schools — and rising in private schools at the same time — will also be a factor, the report notes.
“Public K-12 districts are allowed to increase levies outside of state-imposed limits to cover some decreased funding created by students leaving for voucher schools, so a continued shift may lead to an increase in property tax levies,” the report states.
WPF also found that county property tax levies around the state are also rising from $2.38 billion last year to $2.46 billion this year. That 3.2% increase for counties would be the largest since 2009, according to the report.
“Over the past decade in particular, lawmakers and governors in Wisconsin have enacted a number of measures to curb the growth in property taxes, lowering the state’s property tax ranking nationally but also its ranking for K-12 spending,” the report states. “The latest data show, however, that there are limits to what state officials can do.
“Since 2016, local voters have cast ballots in favor of higher property taxes and school spending and now that trend may be extending to other local governments as well.”