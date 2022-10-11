A new report highlights how Wisconsin’s state funding for special education shortchanges school districts.
According to the Education Law Center’s report, released Tuesday, districts around the state cover a total of $1.25 billion in special education costs beyond the 30% of costs the state reimburses. That money most often comes from the general fund.
Authors Mary McKillip and Danielle Farrie find the problem affects students in high-poverty districts more severely than others. With higher proportions of students in special education, those districts are forced to repurpose more funding that is meant for general education across the entire district to fund required services for students in special education programs, the report finds.
In the Madison Metropolitan School District, the formula meant $2,068 per student of unfunded special education costs in the 2019-20 school year, according to a district-by-district map that accompanies the report. MMSD spent $80.7 million on special education in the 2019-20 school year and received $19 million in state reimbursement, plus $6.1 million in federal special education funding, leaving $55.5 million total in unfunded special education costs.
The cost can be even higher for some rural school districts like the 737-student Lakeland Union High School District on the state’s northern border, which had $3,268 per pupil in unfunded special education costs in 2019-20.
“If you increase the state's spending on special education through the reimbursements to school districts, it helps every child in every school district in the state,” University of Wisconsin-Madison law and education professor Julie Underwood said.
The report, which builds on a 2019 Wisconsin Policy Forum report on the same subject, comes less than a month before a gubernatorial election that is likely to have a significant impact on the future of school funding.
State Superintendent Jill Underly’s budget request would bring the reimbursement rate up to 45% in 2024 and 60% in 2025 with an eventual goal of 90%, something incumbent Gov. Tony Evers joined Underly in publicly suggesting the week before the budget request. Challenger Tim Michels, meanwhile, has questioned the level of taxpayer support for public schools and suggested he would implement universal school choice.
With an almost certain Republican majority to remain in both legislative branches, it’s likely that some cuts will come to Underly’s budget request, regardless. The 2023-25 biennial budget is set to be developed this winter and approved next summer.
The problem is especially significant in high-poverty districts, which the report classifies as those with 60% or more students considered low income. Those districts average $1,818 per pupil in unfunded special education costs, while low-poverty districts — those with less than 20% low-income students — average $1,266 per pupil in unfunded special education costs.
“Districts that are underfunded for special education must redirect money from general funds, leading to fewer resources for all students, not just students with disabilities,” the report states.
The extra unfunded costs mean high-poverty districts actually have less funding per pupil than their low-poverty counterparts, the report finds. High-poverty districts averaged $9,691 per pupil in general education funding, while low-poverty districts were at $10,192 per pupil.
“Thus, districts with the greatest need for funding to address the additional school resource requirements of their students have substantially less funding than other districts in the state,” the report states.
Going back to 1980-81, the report shows that the state at one point reimbursed school districts for 67% of their special education costs, at a time when costs around the state totaled $161 million. Now up to around $1.6 billion in 2020-21, the reimbursement rate has fallen to 30%. It was as low as 25% in 2018-19 and 2019-20, the report found.
Underwood attributed the drop to “simple math and neglect,” as the state has kept the amount of funding for special education somewhat flat while costs rise.
“Particularly costs for services for special education students, those costs have risen, and the number of students served has risen,” Underwood said. “They kept taking the same pot and dividing it into smaller and smaller and smaller and smaller and smaller pieces.”
Underwood noted that a bipartisan Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding, which she was part of, recommended increased special education funding in 2019. Most of the recommendations have not been taken up by the Legislature in the years since.
Christian Phelps, the director of digital organizing and communications for the Wisconsin Public Education Network, said advocates had “seen and articulated for a long time the effects of this terrible status quo,” and the study is a good reminder of that.
“With this kind of thing, it’s really easy to get wonky,” Phelps said. “But it’s important that the experts and researchers have taken a really deep look at how we do things here and the results are pretty harrowing, and they’re consistent with what we’ve been hearing from people for decades about their own experiences as students, family members, educators, community members.”