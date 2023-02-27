An outside review of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s human resources department found 56 recommendations for improvements.
The School Board received a high-level overview of the review Monday night, though it hadn’t received the full report ahead of its meeting. The board and administration plan to further discuss its findings and recommendations at next month’s Operations Work Group meeting.
It comes as the district experiences a staffing and substitute shortage along with many other schools around the country. Those shortages have left student needs unmet in some cases, building staff previously told the Cap Times.
Madison-based Wipfli conducted the review, which had significant findings in areas directly related to the shortage. It suggests HR:
• Does not fully utilize its applicant tracking system
• Takes too long in the recruiting, interviewing, hiring and onboarding processes
• Is inconsistent in new employee orientation
• Uses a poorly functioning substitute teacher assignment system
• Is not represented at job fairs
Internally, the review found another set of concerns:
• Slow or no response to inquiries from internal stakeholders
• Inconsistent guidance and responses to inquiries from stakeholders resulting in HR credibility and trust issues
• Stakeholder interactions with HR causes individuals to feel disrespected
• Hiring authorities are not informed of status of their new employee onboarding
• District employees find out information and changes related to HR via the grapevine
• Too many programs used to track different facets of HR, leading to inefficiencies
The presentation followed more than 25 public speakers earlier in the meeting, many of whom expressed concerns about items related to HR, including staffing shortages, substitute needs and poor communication. Superintendent Carlton Jenkins called the department “the heartbeat of how we put staff in front of our children.”
“This (presentation) isn’t the end of what we need to do, but it’s bringing the historical pieces to where we are and where we kind of need to go,” Jenkins said.
The review process included interviews with 43 district employees, all of whom were guaranteed anonymity in their responses, with a focus on identifying common themes. Those who participated included 15 HR employees, 16 administrators, five principals, one support employee and six board members. Reviewers also looked at HR documents for the review.
Recommendations included:
• Conduct an HR structure review
• Automate recruiting, hiring and onboarding processes
• Accelerate onboarding process
• Implement a substitute teacher hiring and placement process that meets the schools’ needs
• Create a staffing plan including an analysis of open positions and recruiting strategy
• Recruit proactively to reduce candidate loss to other districts
• Establish a priority of clear and frequent communication to stakeholders
The review notes that a “lack of HR leadership was cited as a reason for some of the issues surfaced,” and suggests relationship-building between HR within its own department as well as externally.
“We heard a lot about employees wanting more leadership and direction and guidance,” Wipfli’s Barbara Low told the board, adding in regards to relationship building that, “There are a number of fractured relationships, so a loss of trust.”
Before the school year began, Jenkins repeatedly spoke with national media outlets about the teacher shortage here and nationwide. Throughout the school year, district officials stressed that they hired more teachers in a single year than ever before.
Despite that, though, the district remains about 80 teachers short of being fully staffed, according to a Feb. 9 memo to the School Board.
Substitutes have also been hard to come by. According to first semester data, provided to the Cap Times following an open records request, more than half of the substitute requests for teachers and paraprofessionals were unfilled each week.
The problem was especially dire for the paraprofessional group, which covers positions like special education assistants. That weekly fill rate never reached 50% during the first semester, only surpassing 40% in three of the 21 weeks.
The full report prioritizes its recommendations by timing, Low said, suggesting they should be completed within about 18 months. But first, she said, the department itself needs to be more properly staffed and reorganized.
“The priority should go to first analyzing the HR department’s structure and role alignment, because then you can start creating the processes once you get people in the right positions,” Low said.
School Board President Ali Muldrow stressed the importance of getting the changes right.
“Madison can’t be a great place to be a student, it can’t be a great place to go to school unless this is a great school district to work for,” Muldrow said. “The board has that responsibility in the tone we set and our ability to gauge whether this is improving.”
Low suggested keeping in touch with staff and school leaders and asking them if things have gotten better in evaluating changes in the months ahead.
“It starts with setting that standard of excellence, excellence in everything we do,” she said. “Setting a high standard and then holding people accountable to that standard.”