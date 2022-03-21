A new report on how COVID-19 affected education for the littlest learners, 4K, outlines challenges but also reveals a silver lining: better family-teacher connections.
Parents being more directly involved in their child’s education gave them “a deeper appreciation for the work 4K teachers do,” the report from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Center for Research on Early Childhood Education states, and the platforms used gave parents and teachers a closer connection.
“How to sustain these strengthened parent-teacher relationships after the pandemic subsides is an important question raised by this research,” the report states.
The longtime reliance on entirely in-person meetings, as another example, was a “long-held practice that put some parents at a disadvantage,” the report states.
“The move toward hybrid options for meetings has really taken off and it seems as though it will continue, so that alone is just great for parents who really don't have transportation or can't take time off of work,” report co-author Amy Claessens said in an interview.
That, along with other lessons from the report, are among the topics Claessens said districts need to consider as they expand 4K programs, as the Madison Metropolitan School District plans to do for the 2022-23 school year.
“One of the things that we’ve been puzzling over and trying to think about is, how do we move and support kids going forward?” Claessens said. “Really trying to think about how we take this work and continue to support districts and teachers and families of these littlest kids.”
In general, the report found challenges for teachers and parents in 4K programs throughout the pandemic, with support from programs changing from spring 2020 to fall 2020. The biggest challenges came for students with disabilities and English language learners, with some not receiving added services during the end of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.
“It was a theme throughout (that) if a child had special needs, that parents were really struggling to get them connected to the supports they needed and I was a little surprised by it,” Claessens said. “But also, in retrospect, it makes a lot of sense because when everything’s virtual it’s hard for one teacher to serve all these kids.”
The report also touched on the challenges of uncertainty around virtual versus in-person instruction ahead of the 2020-21 school year, finding that school-based programs were more likely to be virtual while community-based programs (like preschools) were more likely to offer an in-person option.
“A majority of Dane County districts made decisions about the format of instruction for the 2020–21 school year quite late in summer 2020 and continued to change the model throughout the school year,” the report states. “This made it difficult for teachers to establish classroom routines. Also, it presented parents with difficult choices about their child’s 4K experience, with a key challenge being balancing parental work with supervision of remote instruction at home.”
Teachers at in-person programs in 2020-21 experienced more stress than those in remote or hybrid programs, though an overwhelming majority of all three groups said they experienced more stress than in pre-pandemic teaching, according to the report.
“While all of the teachers had added stress, the in-person had to adapt to public health rules in ways that hybrid or fully remote teachers did not,” Claessens said. “There’s a lot of health and safety protocols, not being able to have all of the toys and materials in circulation. While they didn’t have to adapt curriculum to online, they had to adapt what they normally do in the classroom to promote distancing and masking and they were less likely to interact with parents.”
School-based sites offered more support for teachers than community-based sites, according to teachers’ survey responses, though the support teachers received changed as the pandemic went on.
“Teachers received support around how to talk to families about COVID-19 and how to mitigate its spread,” the report found. “They received less support with curriculum, and they were responsible for adapting the curriculum.”
Families, meanwhile, reported receiving support for “basic needs, such as food,” but less support with learning materials like books and tablets, “leaving concerns about how equitable access to remote instruction was for all families."