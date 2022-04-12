In the last decade, total state financial aid to Wisconsin’s college students has declined, causing the state to fall further behind other states in financial aid levels, according to a new report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The study finds Wisconsin has not prioritized financial aid programs in recent state budgets. Instead, it has focused on freezing tuition at the University of Wisconsin System to keep college affordable.
While the report says this reduces costs for all UW students, the approach leaves behind students at technical and private colleges, as well as those most in need. Without more financial aid opportunities, research director Jason Stein said enrollment in higher education could continue to decline, further worsening the state’s workforce crisis.
“We really do have labor challenges in the state,” he said. “Financial aid could be a way to bring more students into the world of higher education and get them skills that they could use to help all of us for the rest of our lives.”
From 2010 to 2019, enrollments in Wisconsin across all public and private institutions fell 13.4% — more than double the national drop of 6.6% throughout the same time period. COVID-19 further compounded the problem, particularly for technical colleges and other two-year schools.
The decrease stems from the state’s shrinking K-12 population and a drop in high school graduates. But another part of the issue, the report said, is stalling growth in the state’s financial aid.
“The result has been a sharp increase in unmet need among students and a growing disparity between those who attend institutions with the means to address the financial challenges of their students and those who do not,” the report finds.
From 2000 to 2011, state spending on grants, loans and scholarships grew rapidly, but, without adjusting for inflation, it fell 0.5% in the following decade. Even when adjusted for inflation, the average unmet need for in-state undergraduates receiving financial aid was $8,845 in 2021 — a 135.6% increase from $3,755 in 2000.
Wisconsin’s 2020 spending on grants to undergraduates also worked out to $541 per student, about 45% lower than the national average of nearly $980 per undergraduate.
While the report found that total grant aid to undergraduates in Wisconsin increased 12.8% from 2010 to 2020, that ranks 36 among the 50 states. Nationally, grant aid increased by 46%.
As growth in aid per student has slowed for federal and state grants over the past decade, the awards also no longer cover as much of students’ costs, according to the report. In 2002, the average Wisconsin grant and federal Pell Grant — awarded to undergraduates with exceptional financial need — combined paid for 91.4% of in-state tuition at UW-Madison, but in 2021, it only covered 69% of the cost.
“That could lead to a variety of potential impacts, including fewer students on the margin enrolling in college, more students dropping out or taking longer to graduate, greater student debt, and a greater strain on college and university finances,” the study said.
Considering students of color are more likely to receive financial aid, Stein said falling aid levels could also disproportionately affect them.
Increasing student financial aid, the report said, could better attract and retain Wisconsin’s higher education students. Citing an influx of federal pandemic aid and a recent rise in state tax collections, Stein said Wisconsin is also in a unique financial position to grant more financial aid “without busting the state budget.”
The report additionally recommended creating a state website on all public financial aid programs in Wisconsin, as well as providing a bump in overall funding. It would cost $6.1 million for the state to give an additional 10% — or $204 — to each of the nearly 30,000 UW System students who received grants averaging $2,037 in 2021.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum also recommended expanding Bucky’s Tuition Promise to other UW System campuses, technical colleges and private institutions. The UW-Madison program provides free tuition to state students with household incomes of less than $60,000 a year.
“Doing so could boost long-term earnings for these students and tax collections for the state, help address some workforce challenges, and ensure a more equitable society in the years to come,” the study said.