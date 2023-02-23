Rebecca Blank's family will hold a memorial service and reception Saturday, March 4, to commemorate the former University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor's life.
Blank, who served as UW-Madison’s chancellor from 2013-2022, died after a seven-month battle with pancreatic cancer late Friday night at age 67 near Madison.
Hosted by her husband Hanns Kuttner and their daughter Emily Kuttner, the memorial service will take place at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1609 University Ave., beginning at 2 p.m. A livestream of the service will also be available.
A reception will follow at Union South's Varsity Hall, 1308 W. Dayton St.
Both events are open to the campus and Madison community. Blank's family encourages attendees to wear Wisconsin red in honor of Blank.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family prefers donations be made to the new Chancellor Rebecca Blank Great People Scholarship Fund online or by mail. Gifts support UW-Madison students with financial need.
A separate event hosted by UW–Madison is expected to be held in the summer.