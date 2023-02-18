Rebecca Blank, who served as the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s chancellor from 2013-2022, died of cancer late Friday night at age 67 near Madison.
In her near-decade of tenure at UW-Madison, she accelerated the university’s research programs, achieved record-high graduation rates and developed scholarship programs catering to low-income students within the state. Her work also expanded the number of faculty and students, as well as put the campus’ finances back on track after the pandemic brought losses in revenue.
Blank was set to become Northwestern University’s first woman president in 2022, but resigned after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer. She returned to Madison to receive treatment at UW-Madison’s Carbone Cancer Center.
To commemorate her work creating the university’s Public History Project, which reckons with the campus’ discriminatory past, UW-Madison announced in late January it is launching the Rebecca M. Blank Center for Campus History.
“Our community has lost a brilliant leader who cared deeply about making this great public research university stronger, more accessible, better connected to the community and the state and better positioned to make a difference in the world,” said Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, who succeeded Blank, in a statement. “Becky inspired faculty, staff and administrators with an approach to problem-solving that combined vision, creativity, and pragmatism."
Known fondly to many as “Becky,” Blank is remembered for her persistence, quick wit and love of UW-Madison. Ahead of her departure as chancellor, she told reporters in May that she would miss the Memorial Union Terrace, Badgers game days and Bucky.
“No other job in the world would let me lead an institution with its own marching band, sailing club, mascot and ice cream flavors,” she wrote in a May farewell post to the campus community. “In no other job do you get to address 50,000 people in Camp Randall on graduation day when they are all in a happy mood and can’t wait to hear what you have to say.”
A successful career
Blank was born Sept. 19, 1955, in Columbia, Missouri. She received a doctorate in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota. She would often joke about being a Gopher alum, but always made known that her allegiance was to UW-Madison.
Blank went on to have a storied career in economics, public policy and academia. She served as an economics expert in three presidential administrations, including the elder Bush, Clinton and Obama presidencies. She published nearly 100 articles and wrote several books. She served on the faculty at UW-Madison, Princeton University, Northwestern University and at the University of Michigan, where she was also a dean.
Her work in economics focused on improving the measurement of poverty.
Before becoming chancellor of UW-Madison in 2013, Blank directed its Joint Center for Poverty Research. She also worked in UW-Madison’s Institute for Research on Poverty.
Lawrence Berger, an associate chancellor and former director of the Institute for Research on Poverty, called Blank “a true visionary and role model” whose legacy will live on through her contributions to the world.
“Becky tirelessly fought the good fight for all that she believed in,” he said. “Her pathbreaking scholarship informed actionable policies for reducing poverty and inequality, for which she fiercely advocated in her various government and nongovernmental roles.”
In May, Blank told reporters that the university’s tuition promise programs were among the initiatives she was most proud of leading during her tenure as chancellor. Since launching in 2018, Bucky’s Tuition Promise has offered aid covering tuition and segregated fees for nearly 5,000 low-income Wisconsin students.
Provost Karl Scholz, who worked closely with Blank during his time as dean of the College of Letters & Science, also remembers the former chancellor as a problem solver who was “wise and decisive.”
In 2013, Blank arrived on campus just two years into then-Gov. Scott Walker’s tenure, seeing the university through millions of dollars in UW System budget cuts, including the largest state funding slash in the System’s history. She would go on to raise billions of dollars for the university.
“Becky was a transformational leader for UW–Madison, serving during challenging times,” Scholz said. “Early in her tenure, she helped navigate difficult budget cuts; late in her tenure, the COVID pandemic.”
He said Blank’s love for the people she worked with were among his favorite characteristics of hers.
“The world is a little darker today having lost such a talented leader and great friend to so many,” Scholz said.
Blank is survived by her mother, Vernie Blank; her husband, Hanns Kuttner; their daughter, Emily; her brother, Grant Blank, his wife and their daughters. She was preceded in death by her father, Uel, in November 2014.
UW-Madison is planning a memorial service and campus remembrance to commemorate Blank’s life.