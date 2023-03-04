The announcement for the memorial service of Rebecca Blank came with a specific request from her family: Wear red, in honor of the former University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor who died Feb. 17 of pancreatic cancer.
Many attending Blank’s celebration of life Saturday heeded that request as they filled the pews of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, the congregation in which Blank regularly attended.
The commemoration spanned the life of a steadfast leader whose work improved public policy, made strides in economic research and transformed the UW-Madison campus. Colleagues and family members shared heartfelt and humorous stories remembering Blank as a committed colleague, diligent leader, devoted wife and mother, and friend to many.
“Eight months ago, I did not expect to be in Madison,” said Hanns Kuttner, Blank’s husband. “Three weeks ago, none of us expected to be here this afternoon.”
Blank was set to become Northwestern University’s president in July 2022, but announced her resignation the same day she was slated to start the role after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer. She returned to Madison to receive treatment.
It wasn’t Blank’s first battle with cancer, Kuttner said. She was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma 45 years ago and began the MOPP chemotherapy regimen. That radiation treatment, introduced in the 1960s, gave patients increased chances of survival. But it is rarely used today because it has been found to carry higher risk for patients in developing subsequent cancers.
“We can be surprised and grateful for how long she lived, rather than how soon she died,” Kuttner said from the pulpit. “Consider the gifts we’ve received and gained throughout those 45 years.”
In her near-decade of tenure at UW-Madison, Blank raised billions of dollars for the university and navigated the largest state funding slash in the UW System’s history. “Becky had many ideas for increasing revenue,” Kuttner said. But the surprise $10 parking fee for those attending her memorial service “was not one of them,” he quipped, noting that the commemoration coincided with the state’s high school wrestling championship nearby.
Others spoke movingly about Blank’s career path. Blank requested speakers to give eulogies that reflected the three parts of her career, including as dean of the University of Michigan, a stint in public service and as UW-Madison chancellor.
Mark Doms, who worked with Blank in the U.S. Department of Commerce, said she took “her knowledge, passion and razor acumen” to make good policy that made a difference.
An economics expert in three presidential administrations, including the elder Bush, Clinton and Obama presidencies, Blank approached all of her public jobs with enthusiasm — even when it meant taking on projects that would terrify most people, Doms recalled.
“The more dangerous it was, the more complex it was, the more fraught it was, the happier she was,” he said. “She really loved the challenges.”
“When she told me that she accepted the chancellorship here at Madison, I asked her if she was afraid or had concerns,” Doms added. “She said no, she was ready for something new in running a large flagship university.”
Michael Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association, called Blank an “executive phenomenon” and “one of the greatest Badgers of them all.”
“Some people take the job (of chancellor) for the title or the money more than the mission,” he said. “Not Rebecca Blank. Although she loved being chancellor — and especially having her own ice cream flavor — she was tenacious in her pursuit of access, affordability and excellence and was always willing to go the extra mile to achieve progress.”
Like Doms, Knetter said Blank “flourished in the face of crisis.” While the COVID-19 pandemic was a “nightmare for many universities,” it was a “walk in the park for Becky.”
Another trait he’ll always remember her by, Knetter added, was her frugality. “She was not a highbrow consumer of anything except intellectual content,” he said. “Left to her own devices, she seemed partial to the McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish and a Miller Lite.”
The service was both spiritual and musical, paying tribute to Blank’s commitment to her faith and love of organ and piano. The occasion featured hymns selected by Blank herself, some of which were sung at her and Kuttner’s wedding. Bliss Browne, who also preached at Blank’s wedding, gave the homily.
The final eulogy of the service came from Emily Kuttner, Blank’s daughter, who said her favorite story of her mother was when she took a high school aptitude test that found she would make a “great secretary.”
“Fast forward 40 years and she lived to that prophecy — by becoming acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce,” Emily Kuttner said as the congregation laughed.
Her tribute ranged from her mother sewing her Halloween costumes and creating scavenger hunts for her birthday parties to the times she would enjoy crossword puzzles, James Patterson books and sip Diet Cokes from a sparkly tumbler.
“In all of these memories,” she concluded, “she’s a lady happily at rest.”