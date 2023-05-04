Racist video should lead to expulsion, UW-Madison students say

Over 200 University of Wisconsin-Madison students staged a sit-in protest in Bascom Hall on Wednesday morning, claiming they would not leave until Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin spoke with them after a video of an alleged UW-Madison student spewing racist comments — including use of the n-word — circulated earlier this week.
Two hours into the protest, Mnookin arrived at the chancellor’s office, apologizing to students for their pain but said she is limited in how the university can respond.
“I also want to say that the video that was posted was racist, reprehensible, vile, and I know that it has caused you great pain, and not just those of you in this room but well beyond,” Mnookin told the protesters. “I also hope that you understand that there are very significant legal constraints on what I am able to say and on what I'm able to do. I know you probably don't like that, but it is also the case.”
The video, which circulated quickly on social media, shows a white student going on a racist rant about how she wanted to enslave Black people. Many students have said the comments have made them feel threatened or unsafe, saying the video is part of a wider trend of racism on campus, with protesters calling for the expulsion of the student in a list of demands they delivered to the chancellor.
A federal student privacy law prevents the university from identifying the individual or their enrollment status, but a Monday story from NBC15 said UW-Madison confirmed the person in the video is a student. The Cap Times is choosing not to name the student because it has been unable to independently verify her identity.
In a Monday statement, LaVar Charleston, UW-Madison’s deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, said the university cannot expel the student because the First Amendment protects private speech, even speech that is hateful and offensive. The law prevents the university from punishing students for words they say.
“Some have called for the speaker of these racist words to be expelled. Some have called for worse,” Charleston said in the statement. “Simply stated, the law does not allow the university to take punitive action for words like these spoken in private spaces, even when those words are racist and hateful.”
UW-Madison administrators, including Charleston, spoke with the students who gathered outside the chancellor’s office Wednesday morning. Lori Reesor, vice chancellor for student affairs, told them the university has received at least a thousand hate and bias reports regarding the video and is prioritizing students who requested a follow-up call about the incident.
“You’ll have to trust we’re doing what we can,” she said, with some protesters scoffing at the response.
Charleston added the university would provide more resources for mental health, but the students yelled at him, asking for the chancellor to speak with them.
One student shared that they “literally feared for their lives,” and begged the university to act.
“We are not statistics, we are people, and this is a serious issue, so get your asses off of the f***ing pole and stand up and listen to us like the real f***ing men and women that you are,” the student said. “You guys are the superiors at this school, so start acting like it. We should not be afraid to live our lives on this f***ing campus.”
Students from the Blk Pwr Coalition wrote a list of nine demands in response to the video, as well as racism on campus as a whole. They delivered their demands in a letter to the chancellor’s office and read them aloud to Mnookin, saying it required a response within 24 hours.
Those demands include an immediate investigation and expulsion of the student who spoke in the video — as well as others laughing in the background — and for a public apology from the university. The letter recommends how to support Black students going forward, including more funding for safe spaces for students of color and required diversity, equity and inclusion education for incoming freshmen and other students.
In addition, they want increased mental health support services for students of color and an expansion of University Health Services’ crisis lines to report bias incidents.
“I’m sorry that you’re facing this today. And I’m sorry that you’re facing this within our community. And I so deeply wish it were otherwise,” Mnookin said. “I also know the great strength that you bring to us, and know that the support for diversity and bringing multiple voices to what we do institutionally. It’s a work in progress. We are not perfect, none of us are. But I see you, I’m sorry you feel the pain this causes.”
In his statement, Charleston said the video does not reflect the university’s values, adding that “we cannot allow our reaction to this video to be born of hate and violence.”
“Quite simply, this is not who we are: A few do not speak for the whole. I, along with the Chancellor, the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and the entire UW–Madison leadership team, strongly and unequivocally condemn the racist sentiments expressed in this video,” he said. “There are reports that the individuals on the video have faced threats of violence and harm. That too must be condemned, just as forcefully as we condemn the racist message itself.”
Chancellor responds to demands
In a letter to the Blk Pwr Coalition, Mnookin responded Thursday morning by reiterating the apology she gave at the protest and again said that the university is “bound to obey the law” in handling the situation.
She encouraged students to reach out to instructors and the Dean of Students office for academic accommodations if the video has caused trauma that affects their studies, adding that UHS is “prioritizing the immediate mental health needs of students who would like to speak to a counselor for support this week.”
Mnookin also urged students to report physical threats toward them to the campus police department.
“I can share that the Dean of Students is working closely with others on campus to gather information, to review bias reports, to offer support to affected students, and to consider all possible steps within our power to protect and support our students,” Mnookin wrote.
In addressing the demands in the group’s letter, Mnookin additionally requested to meet with a small group of members from the coalition to discuss their concerns about programming, funding and space.
“This is, I hope, the first step in an ongoing dialogue with you. We are committed to continue engaging and collaborating with you in good faith to address your concerns,” she wrote. “We would welcome the opportunity to meet with a small group to talk through the issues in your petition in further detail so that we can work together to achieve meaningful improvements and results.”
Students speak out at student governance meeting
At an Associated Students of Madison meeting Wednesday night, students expressed frustration with the administration’s initial statement and lack of action against the video.
Jada Young, a Black student who spoke at the meeting, said it was sickening that the university was protecting the student in the video. Young said administrators are choosing to protect white students over Black students.
Macy Olson, another student who identified as “white passing,” added that First Amendment protections have exceptions. According to the UW Free Expression page, those exceptions include hate speech, defamation and fighting words. Olson claimed that the speech in this video could be categorized as all of those.
Kunle Ho, a Black student, also argued that speech being “protected” is not an excuse for the blatantly racist attacks. Ho said that instead of support, students marched down Bascom Hill only to be met with “vague and condescending language” from the university.
Others said that racism at UW-Madison is a bigger issue than this isolated incident. Brooke Messaye, an editor at the Black Voice, a student publication dedicated to raising Black student voices, called attention to the lack of space for people of color on campus. Every organization is “shoved into this one small space” in the Red Gym, Messaye said.
Kai Brown, a Black student who spoke at the ASM meeting, said he does not go a day on campus without experiencing microaggressions. Brown called on the campus to remove racist memorabilia, including every Abraham Lincoln statue.
Several students called for increased funding to Black student organizations and DEI training for faculty. ASM Chair Kevin Jacobsen said the group would elect a new grant chair and allocate those fees as best as they could.
The student speakers also called out ASM for not making a statement condemning the video. Jacobsen admitted the group was wrong, and promised to try to make funding changes and support students.
Yet students said ASM should stop saying they would “try” to make change and instead take action. Xochitl Quinones, a student of color, argued that because the university would not listen to people of color, the predominately white ASM board needs to step up.
Students of color offered their support to ASM in finding solutions. But Quinones said this does not give white students an excuse to be ignorant. They can’t worry about stepping on Black students’ toes, Quinones said, instead they can take action and give voice to the marginalized communities.
District 8 Ald. MGR Govindarajan, a UW-Madison student who represents the campus area of Madison, promised to be a resource as needed and uplift student voices however possible.
“And no matter what they say, don’t forget that our voice brings value to this campus, and that deserves to be recognized,” Govindarajan said.
Cap Times reporter Kayla Huynh contributed to this report.