When Monica Kim learned she received a coveted MacArthur fellowship Wednesday, she immediately called her mom.
“I had to kind of explain to her exactly what the MacArthur was,” she recalled, laughing. “But it was also very meaningful to tell her.”
Kim’s parents, who immigrated to the United States during the Korean War, inspired her to research the subject in graduate school, despite their initial hesitations. “Within American society, very few people really talk about that war at all,” Kim said, “so they were initially concerned that people wouldn’t care if I decided to pursue this work.”
The MacArthur Foundation selected the University of Wisconsin-Madison professor, historian and author as one of this year's 25 fellows who are “on the precipice of great discovery or a game-changing idea.” The so-called “genius grant” is perhaps the most prestigious and sought-after award in the arts, sciences, humanities and academia.
Aspiring fellows cannot apply for the honor. Instead, hundreds of anonymous people across the nation submit about 2,000 nominations each year for a secret committee to select from. This year’s winners will receive an $800,000 “no-strings-attached” grant over five years as an investment in their potential.
The new cohort members range from sociologists and scientists to lawyers, naturalists and musicians.
Kim’s research particularly dives into U.S. involvement in the Korean military conflict during the Cold War. Her unique approach examines the experiences of ordinary people caught in the machinery of war, rather than narratives of government and military leaders.
She details those accounts in her award-winning book, “The Interrogation Rooms of the Korean War: The Untold Story.” The book focuses on Japanese American soldiers whom the U.S. drafted into the conflict. Many of them served as interrogators during the Korean War after being held in U.S. internment camps just five years prior.
Before working at UW-Madison, Kim taught at New York University. She also completed her undergraduate studies at Yale University and received her doctorate from the University of Michigan. Her next book, tentatively titled, “The World that Hunger Made,” explores how states, organizations and political economies have attempted to regulate hunger rather than solve it.
The Cap Times spoke with the MacArthur winner about her groundbreaking research, what it’s like to be considered a “genius” and how she plans to spend her prize money.
How does it feel to be a ‘genius?’
Well, I’m still looking for the genius in the room. It’s a very tough thing to take in, in some ways. I’m still really so stunned. It’s incredible to have this kind of recognition for the work I’ve been doing, which has been between a lot of different fields for a long time.
I’m so humbled to be a part of this cohort. It's actually very inspiring, especially for this kind of moment that we're in right now. It’s a bright spot for the kind of work that people are doing to make change. It was just crucially heartening and inspiring to learn about on Wednesday.
Did you have any indication that this was going to happen?
Oh, no. It’s completely true what they say about the MacArthur that you don’t hear anything. I had absolutely no idea this was at all in the works until I got the call. To be honest, if I had a clue about it, I probably would have been freaking out earlier and incredibly nervous and anxious.
What do you plan to do with the grant?
I still have to take quite some time to process everything. But one thing that certainly came to mind was that I'm now going to have the means to do sustained, multi-year projects. That could include work with activists, artists, community organizers, and critical journalists, in terms of thinking about the impact of warfare and militarization in our current day.
What was the most surprising thing you ended up finding in your research of the Korean War?
What I learned is that when you go on the ground to ordinary people's experiences, all of your assumptions about a particular war will explode. Through my research, I learned that the U.S. had actually drafted primarily — although there were some volunteers — over 4,000 Japanese American young men to serve as translators and interrogators during the Korean War.
Only five years prior to the start of the Korean War, these young Japanese American men were adolescents in (U.S. internment) camps during World War II. I suddenly realized that I needed to really think about where I'm starting the story about this war. It doesn't just start in Korea and actually has another beginning in the Japanese American concentration camps of World War II.
How did you end up finding these interrogators?
Because I wanted to do a bottom-up history of the war, I started with interrogation reports. At a certain point, I started noticing the names of the interrogators. It just made me completely come to a screeching halt in front of the document. They had Japanese last names and American first names.
I realized that I didn’t even know what languages were actually being spoken in this interrogation room. I didn't even know how many people were involved in this interrogation process. It was just a huge moment where I realized that I was basically taking for granted what was in front of me and it really opened up questions of what goes into making this very document that I am looking at.
When you spend a very long time in the National Archives, in College Park, Maryland, you also get to know the other people who are doing research in that very same reading room. I was fortunate enough to get to know a group of Japanese American elders who came in every single Friday to help create a digital database of the Japanese American internment camp experience.
It turned out that two of these Japanese American elders were actually widows of members of the 442nd Infantry Regiment, which was the most decorated regiment of the U.S. military during World War II and all composed of volunteers from Japanese American internment camps. I asked them about the names I saw, and they knew about the interrogators. They then invited me to a Japanese American war veterans reunion happening in Los Angeles. That's how that began — because within the U.S. military archives, there's almost nothing about these Japanese American interrogators.
Why do you think they’re missing from the archives?
I think the U.S. had to make the claim that the interrogation reports were fact and solid evidence. They also had to say that the translation was perfect. But in fact, if you have Japanese American translators, that’s really showing some real life fault lines in the interrogation process.
I think it was much easier for the U.S. military to simply say there were no problems in translation. That’s why they would not want to highlight the Japanese American interrogators who were really doing on-the-ground work with their Korean translators.
What comes out in my research is that the Japanese American interrogators do a first round of interrogation. But the next level would always be by a white American official. Even within interrogation, there is a kind of racial hierarchy of labor.
Do you feel this bottom-up approach helps people understand the conflict better?
I hope so. I’m not sure exactly about all my readers, but my hope is that it opens up multiple entry points for people into a very different kind of story about the Korean War. I hope they see it's not a war that just happened over there. It's really a war that also affected Americans over here.
I hope this approach enables people to walk into the story with an open mind and really consider other factors and experiences of the war: big themes about power in terms of race, in terms of decolonization and in terms of empire, which is not always associated with the Korean War.
What’s interesting about your work is that it not only dives into Asian history but also Asian American history — a topic that isn’t really taught about in school. How has that played out for you?
Growing up, Asian American history was nowhere at all — let alone Korean War history. In terms of Asian American history, part of that history is the U.S. wars in Asia. So much of that history is also not really being taught. There’s a transpacific erasure of people’s experiences and people’s experiences within the U.S.
Many people who emigrate to the U.S. from Asia already have some kind of experience with the West. Their experience doesn’t just begin when they arrive to the U.S. I think that’s why I really wanted to learn about Asian American and modern East Asian history when I went to graduate school. Those two elements are absolutely crucial for me as a scholar but also as a person who’s trying to grapple with what I have seen play out in Western society.
I cannot emphasize enough how important Asian American history has been and continues to be. It's really such an important and exciting field that has such urgency to what is happening right now when we talk about the rise of anti-Asian violence. We can't talk about that without talking about what has happened in terms of U.S. militarization in Asia. For me, what's been so crucial is making those connections and making them through people's experiences. They're not abstract connections. These are people's lives, their livelihoods, their experiences.