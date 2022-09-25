Jeff Knight first worked at Madison Teachers Inc. in the late 1990s.
After leaving in 2000, he returned in fall 2011 — months after former Gov. Scott Walker and legislative Republicans passed Act 10, a law that severely limited power of unions like MTI.
“I just felt like I needed to get into the fight and that educators were really going to need support,” Knight said. “As a labor relations professional, I was also intrigued by what could be built after Act 10, especially in Madison, where there’s generally support for unions.”
He became the union’s executive director in January at another historic turning point for education amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are building something that our members are taking ownership of, and I'm a steward of that,” Knight said. “That's the way I see my job, not as somebody who's top down pushing things; I'm trying to help people find the resources they need to do what they want.”
Knight, the third executive director at MTI since John Matthews retired in 2016 after 47 years in the role, spoke with the Cap Times last week about the union’s outlook and work with the Madison Metropolitan School District.
You took over at an eventful time in education, both nationally and locally. How did you navigate that as you came into the role?
Most importantly, working with the people who I know and trust who are here, both the staff that have been consistent for a long time as well as the elected leadership. Having Mike Jones as the president, and the transition from Ed (Sadlowski) was a really great opportunity to continue to build this member-led union.
Also to work on some of the antiracist things that this union already started working on, that was really a motivator as well. I knew that we needed this, we needed somebody to be familiar with the district, and it just seemed like the right thing to do at the time.
What do you see as the biggest opportunities in front of the union?
We definitely see that the coalition that we're building with the community around things like the Strive For $5 campaign, things like the school lunches, the pandemic responses, those community coalitions are extremely important. We need to have the community help set our priorities as a district because that's how we're going to change the equation for students of color, particularly.
The other one is in improving our relationship with Dr. Jenkins. We have an opportunity to work together with the administration and the board on addressing some of our achievement gap issues, like really, sincerely addressing them.
What are the challenges facing MTI?
The environment of the state funding, that's going to continue to be a challenge.
The reality of the staffing and the fact that the teaching profession has been beat up for the past 10 years, and that the staffing problems are going to continue until we change the educational environment for people.
The other challenge is trying to make sure that we're doing the best by the people who are showing up every day and not continuing to heap additional work on them. That's just creating a major downward spiral and even people who are the most loyal folks have a limit.
In the context of this reality of systemic racism that we're dealing with, the socioeconomic inequality that we have in Madison, those are extremes because we have people that do extremely well here and then on the other end. (We see) the same thing with the student achievement, we have kids that are amazing scholars who perform very well, but then these kids on the other side too often don't get what they need because we don't have enough resources.
What is the legacy of Act 10, and how can MTI continue to be useful to its membership given the limits that legislation put on union power?
It dissuaded people from going into public service and public education. People were vilified just because they worked for the public. That has taken a toll and it continues to hurt education in Wisconsin.
The other legacy is that it's harmed our ability to collaborate with administration. Even the best intended bosses or administration will take their way if they can, and Act 10 has given them the ability to do that without much recourse other than public pressure.
I'm very proud of what's happened here, I'm proud that the community recognized the importance of having a collaborative handbook, that the school board continues to support a collaborative handbook, and that the administration is honoring that language and we're able to operate within those parameters. That's a big deal.
We've continued to be able to recruit members. A union is only as strong as its members; unions existed way before laws allow them to exist. “Collectively we decide, united we act” is one of our mottos. Collectively, educators have a great deal of power when they decide that they really think something needs to happen, and that that's not going away.
There’s been some tension between MTI and MMSD administration, but also progress like the recent Strive For $5 vote. How do you see the relationship between the two entities right now and how do you balance pushing for employee priorities while maintaining and growing that relationship with the district?
Some of the growing pains for the Dr. Jenkins administration had to do with a lot of turnover in some offices like HR and the institutional knowledge was lacking. That is taking a while, still, to build. We got in front of the board to raise our concerns, we've talked to Dr. Jenkins about our concerns, and he has now really taken steps to recognize that this relationship is really important.
So I'm hopeful and as Dr. Jenkins says, we're a big family, MMSD has to be that way and big families fight. We are not going to stop advocating for the things we think are best. We're going to work through differences. That's what we have to do and that's what we've always done.